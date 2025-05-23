Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025

Share Buyback Program
On 28 February 2025, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 59 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
15 May 2025Euronext Brussels    
 MTF CBOE    
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
16 May 2025Euronext Brussels7 50033.9134.1033.70254 325
 MTF CBOE5 50033.9134.1033.75186 505
 MTF Turquoise1 00033.9234.1033.8033 920
 MTF Aquis1 00033.9334.1033.7533 930
19 May 2025Euronext Brussels7 50034.1734.4033.85256 275
 MTF CBOE5 00034.1634.3533.85170 800
 MTF Turquoise1 20034.2034.3034.1041 040
 MTF Aquis1 30034.1434.3033.8544 382
20 May 2025Euronext Brussels7 50034.2734.6033.70257 025
 MTF CBOE5 00034.2434.6033.80171 200
 MTF Turquoise1 20034.2534.5533.8041 100
 MTF Aquis1 30034.2234.5533.8044 486
21 May 2025Euronext Brussels8 00034.5434.9534.00276 320
 MTF CBOE5 50034.5534.9534.00190 025
 MTF Turquoise  
 MTF Aquis50034.7234.9034.6017 360
Total 59 00034.2234.9533.702 018 693

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 930 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 May 20252 00035.0035.4034.8070 000
16 May 20251 70033.9134.0033.7057 647
19 May 20251 00034.0234.2033.8034 020
20 May 202580034.0334.2033.8027 224
21 May 202520034.0034.0034.006 800
Total5 700   195 691


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
15 May 202500.000.000.000
16 May 202500.000.000.000
19 May 20251 30034.2034.4034.0044 460
20 May 20251 00034.5434.6034.4034 540
21 May 202563034.6535.0034.5021 830
Total2 930   100 830

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 837 shares.

On 21 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 298 104 own shares, or 6.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

