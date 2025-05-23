Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025

Share Buyback Program

On 28 February 2025 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 25 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 59 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 15 May 2025 Euronext Brussels — MTF CBOE — MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 16 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 500 33.91 34.10 33.70 254 325 MTF CBOE 5 500 33.91 34.10 33.75 186 505 MTF Turquoise 1 000 33.92 34.10 33.80 33 920 MTF Aquis 1 000 33.93 34.10 33.75 33 930 19 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 500 34.17 34.40 33.85 256 275 MTF CBOE 5 000 34.16 34.35 33.85 170 800 MTF Turquoise 1 200 34.20 34.30 34.10 41 040 MTF Aquis 1 300 34.14 34.30 33.85 44 382 20 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 7 500 34.27 34.60 33.70 257 025 MTF CBOE 5 000 34.24 34.60 33.80 171 200 MTF Turquoise 1 200 34.25 34.55 33.80 41 100 MTF Aquis 1 300 34.22 34.55 33.80 44 486 21 May 2025 Euronext Brussels 8 000 34.54 34.95 34.00 276 320 MTF CBOE 5 500 34.55 34.95 34.00 190 025 MTF Turquoise — — — MTF Aquis 500 34.72 34.90 34.60 17 360 Total 59 000 34.22 34.95 33.70 2 018 693

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 930 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 May 2025 to 21 May 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 May 2025 2 000 35.00 35.40 34.80 70 000 16 May 2025 1 700 33.91 34.00 33.70 57 647 19 May 2025 1 000 34.02 34.20 33.80 34 020 20 May 2025 800 34.03 34.20 33.80 27 224 21 May 2025 200 34.00 34.00 34.00 6 800 Total 5 700 195 691





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 May 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 19 May 2025 1 300 34.20 34.40 34.00 44 460 20 May 2025 1 000 34.54 34.60 34.40 34 540 21 May 2025 630 34.65 35.00 34.50 21 830 Total 2 930 100 830

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 837 shares.

On 21 May 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 298 104 own shares, or 6.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

