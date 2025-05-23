HTX Crypto Gem Hunt Report #5: Meme Coins Keep Soaring as A-Rated Restaking and L1 Projects Gain Steady Momentum

SINGAPORE, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Bitcoin soared to an unprecedented high of over $110,000 today, sending ripples of positive sentiment across the entire cryptocurrency market, HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange is proud to announce the release of its 5th Crypto Gem Hunt Report. The latest report meticulously highlights eight tokens that have demonstrated substantial wealth creation across various narratives, including meme coins, Layer 1 solutions, restaking protocols, and data tools.

Notably, MOODENG emerged as the top performer, delivering an astonishing surge of up to 567% as of May 19. This remarkable performance underscores the platform’s belief that carefully selecting high-quality projects and responding swiftly to market shifts are paramount for identifying and capitalizing on the most profitable opportunities.

Meme Coins Dominate Yet Again and Deliver Explosive Gains Across Blockchains

Meme coins remain the hottest narrative in crypto, delivering standout returns regardless of their chain origin. Whether rooted in the Solana or Ethereum networks, both legacy names and emerging narratives have posted significant breakouts.





According to HTX data, top Solana meme coins like MOODENG and POPCAT have skyrocketed by 567% and 447%, respectively. MOODENG in particular, jumped from 0.036 USDT to 0.24 USDT, demonstrating remarkable narrative resilience. HOUSE, a new Solana meme coin launched exclusively on HTX on April 27, surged 179% shortly after listing, further validating the strength and capital flow into the Solana meme coin space.

On the Ethereum side, NEIROCTO—a meme coin initially listed on HTX on September 7, 2024—recently rallied 400%. Meanwhile, the AI meme coin DARK gained 246%, demonstrating the strong appeal of combining AI with the meme coin narrative.

In short, meme coins that combine strong narratives, engaged communities, and cultural virality continue to outperform. As market sentiment recovers, meme coins are often the first to ignite retail enthusiasm, acting as the catalysts for broader market rallies.



A-Rated Infrastructure Projects Earn Their Spot: Restaking, L1, and Data Tools

Beyond meme coins, HTX’s 5th Crypto Gem list also includes high-quality projects StakeStone (STO), Initia (INIT), and Bubblemaps (BMT), representing the restaking, Layer 1, and data tool sectors, respectively. They were all awarded A ratings by HTX analysts, reflecting their high potential and broad market recognition.



StakeStone has quickly emerged as a star in the restaking space. Unlike PoS staking or existing restaking protocols, StakeStone focuses on cross-chain liquidity infrastructure with efficient liquidity distribution and dynamic yield strategies for ETH, BTC, and stablecoins. Since listing on HTX on April 6, STO has gained 314%, outperforming most restaking peers.



Initia, one of 2025’s most anticipated Layer 1 launches, fuses a robust Layer 1 chain with a flexible, interconnected Layer 2 ecosystem. It aims to offer production-grade modular blockchain services for developers and users alike. INIT was listed on HTX on April 23 and has rallied 155% to date. Bubblemaps offers next-gen data visualization tools that bring clarity to complex on-chain relationships. Its innovative data presentation and user-friendly design for DeFi users position it as a differentiated contender in the data infrastructure sector.

HTX Crypto Gem Hunt Offers High Standards for Project Selection

Since its inception, the HTX Crypto Gem Hunt program has focused on identifying tokens with strong upside potential, leveraging deep analysis across technology, narrative strength, and user experience. The program has continually selected only the most promising opportunities for user wealth growth by zeroing in on narratives like meme coins, public chains, restaking protocols, AI memes, data tooling, and the Solana ecosystem.

Across its five phases, the program has featured projects that delivered an average return of over 8 times, with seven “super cryptos” achieving more than 10x growth. The program's first two phases ( phase 1 and phase 2 ) focused on the on-chain meme coin boom. Phase 3 targeted the AI meme coin sector, yielding excellent performance, and phase 4 expanded to sectors including meme coins, Layer 1, and AI-powered social media, achieving consistent results.

HTX empowers investors to unlock significant financial gains with its innovative Crypto Gem list. By tracking HTX's latest asset listings, users gain early access to high-potential tokens before they surge. This proactive approach allows investors to strategically position themselves in undervalued opportunities, maximizing returns in the current market cycle. The next list may include your prized assets. HTX's rigorous project selection and market expertise ensure a continuous stream of lucrative investment opportunities for its valued users.

