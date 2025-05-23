Juve Stabia Wins First Match in Serie A Playoff Semifinal 2-1 Against Cremonese; Second Leg to be Broadcast Live in English via Destination Calcio TV Sunday





S.S. Juve Stabia’s second semifinal match in the Serie A playoffs at Cremonese will be available live and air free in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom via Destination Calcio TV

Dublin, Ireland and Milan, Italy, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA), an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men’s and women’s football clubs through a multi-club ownership (“MCO”) strategy, today announced that its Italian Serie B squad, “The Second Team of Naples” S.S. Juve Stabia’s second semifinal match in the Serie A playoffs on Sunday will be available for streaming live and air free in the United States, Canada and United Kingdom via Destination Calcio TV, further advancing the Club’s growing international profile. This follows Juve Stabia’s 2-1 victory in the semifinal opener on Wednesday at home.

Sunday May 25: Juve Stabia vs. Cremonese (away) – 11:15am Eastern (16:15 BST) Live on Destination Calcio TV https://tv.destinationcalcio.com/?_gl=1*15i3hfg*_ga*MTAzNTk5OTk2MS4xNzQ0MTIyMjEz*_ga_XFBWJBRMVL*czE3NDc5NjQ4NDMkbzMzJGcxJHQxNzQ3OTY1MjU1JGowJGwwJGgw



Fans can access the match with full English commentary via the above link, at tv.destinationcalcio.com or the Destination Calcio app, available on iOS and Android devices.

The continued inclusion of Juve Stabia on Destination Calcio’s free broadcast platform reflects the growing international demand for dynamic, community-rooted clubs and underscores Brera Holdings’ strategy to expand the club’s footprint across the U.S, Canada, the UK, and beyond.

“Juve Stabia’s appeal to international audiences as the club advances thru the Serie A playoffs is clear with Destination Calcio’s continued prime-time coverage,” said Daniel McClory, Executive Chairman of Brera Holdings. “It definitively grows our fan base in the U.S., Canada and other key international markets, while showcasing some exciting, high-stakes football on a par with the MLS in North America."

As football audiences worldwide increasingly seek authentic, emerging stories beyond traditional powerhouses, Serie B offers a compelling product marked by passion, unpredictability, and opportunity. Juve Stabia finished 5th in the Serie B standings during the regular season, eliminated Palermo which is owned by City Group of Manchester and UAE fame, then won its opening round Serie A semifinal playoff match against fourth-ranked Cremonese this week to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Brera Holdings has prioritized international media visibility, matchday revenue growth, and community engagement as key levers for building sustainable, globally recognized football brands. The ability for U.S., Canadian and UK fans to follow Juve Stabia, live and in English is an important step toward deepening the club’s global connections and preparing it for future growth opportunities both on and off the pitch.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC

Brera Holdings PLC(Nasdaq: BREA) is dedicated to expanding its social impact football business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs. Building on the legacy of Brera FC, which it acquired in 2022, the Company aims to create opportunities for tournament prizes, sponsorships, and professional consulting services. Brera FC, recognized as "The Third Team of Milan," has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA. This tournament, which has been referred to as "the Champions League for Amateurs" by BBC Sport, has garnered significant media coverage, including from ESPN.

In its efforts to broaden its reach, Brera expanded into Africa in March 2023 by establishing Brera Tchumene FC in Mozambique, which quickly rose to the First Division after winning its post-season tournament. In April 2023, the Company acquired a 90% stake in the North Macedonian first-division team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC. Additionally, in June 2023, Brera made a strategic investment in Manchester United PLC, realizing a 74% gain. The Company has further diversified its portfolio by acquiring a majority stake in UYBA Volley, an Italian women's professional volleyball team, in July 2023, assuming control of Bayanzurkh Sporting Ilch FC, a Mongolian National Premier League team, which became Brera Ilch FC, in September 2023, and establishing a joint stock company for the North Macedonian women's football club Tiverija Strumica, now known as Brera Tiverija FC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brera Strumica FC, in June 2024.

On December 31, 2024, Brera executed an agreement to acquire majority stake of the corporate capital of Juve Stabia srl, the company which manages the Italian Serie B football club Juve Stabia, also known as “The Second Team of Naples”. The acquisition will be conducted in a multi-step process and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s MCO model. Since February 12, 2025, Brera has held a 38.46% equity ownership interest in Juve Stabia. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

Company Contact Information:

Dan McClory, Executive Chairman, Brera Holdings PLC

Email: dan@breraholdings.com



Attachment