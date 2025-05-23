US Capital Global Expands West Coast Operations with Erick G. Schenkhuizen Appointed Vice President in Newport Beach

San Francisco, California, USA, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global is pleased to announce the appointment of Erick G. Schenkhuizen as Vice President at its Newport Beach office, marking a significant step in the group’s continued expansion across the West Coast. In his new role, Mr. Schenkhuizen will lead the delivery of customized debt and equity financing for middle-market businesses, as well as customized wealth management and investment solutions for high-net-worth individuals, affluent families, and independent RIAs in the U.S. and globally.

US Capital Global is a premier private financial group, headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in key global financial centers including New York, Miami, London, and Dubai. The group offers a comprehensive suite of investment banking, asset management, and corporate finance services, customized specifically for the middle market.

A seasoned financial advisor with over three decades of experience, Mr. Schenkhuizen’s career spans leadership roles at Merrill Lynch, LPL Financial, and the independent RIA space. His expertise includes alternative investments and tax-advantaged strategies such as private equity, venture capital, Qualified Opportunity Zones, and Section 1202 investments. Known for his consultative and client-centric approach, Mr. Schenkhuizen offers personalized strategies to help clients navigate complex financial challenges with clarity and confidence.

“US Capital Global is undergoing impressive growth both nationally and internationally, while expanding into new verticals,” said Mr. Schenkhuizen. “I’m excited to support the group’s Newport Beach office and contribute to its continued success by delivering innovative, customized financial solutions to our clients, both across the West Coast and globally.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Erick as Vice President in Newport Beach,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “His depth of experience in wealth management and private market finance positions him to play a key role in our strategic growth across Southern California and beyond.”

About US Capital Global

Founded in 1998, US Capital Global offers a range of advanced financial solutions, including debt, equity, and investment products customized for middle-market enterprises and investors. The firm oversees direct investment funds while delivering comprehensive wealth management and investment banking services, encompassing M&A strategies and capital raising expertise. Among the notable entities within the consortium are US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and US Capital Global Securities LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA. To learn more, visit www.uscapital.com.

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com







