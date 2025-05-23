RadEqual Honors Leaders in Medical Imaging Informatics at 2025 Awards Ceremony

Raleigh, NC, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadEqual , an initiative dedicated to advancing diversity, mentorship, and leadership within the field of medical imaging informatics, today announced the five recipients of the 2025 RadEqual Awards.

“These honorees embody the very mission of RadEqual,” said Dr. Geraldine McGinty, Professor of Clinical Radiology and Population Health Sciences at Weill Cornell Medicine, and Co-founder of RadEqual. “Through their achievements, they are creating a more inclusive, innovative, and collaborative future for the industry.”

Returning after a five-year hiatus, the RadEqual Awards honor not only women in the field, but also recognize individuals of any gender who have actively supported and championed the advancement of women in imaging informatics. This year’s program also marked the debut of the RadEqual Catalyst Award, established in perpetuity to honor Dr. Geraldine McGinty, co-founder of RadEqual. This new award recognizes an individual whose unwavering commitment to mentorship and leadership continues to shape the future of imaging informatics.

The 2025 RadEqual Award Recipients are:

RadEqual Trailblazer: Jennifer Haught , RT(R), CIIP, Imaging Integration Specialist, Johns Hopkins Health System

, RT(R), CIIP, Imaging Integration Specialist, Johns Hopkins Health System RadEqual Ally: Paul Yi , MD, Associate Member, Department of Radiology (DoR) and Director, Intelligent Imaging Informatics (I3), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

, MD, Associate Member, Department of Radiology (DoR) and Director, Intelligent Imaging Informatics (I3), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital RadEqual Rising Star: Cathrine Keller , MD, Radiologist and Past President at Lake Medical Imaging and Vascular Institute, Radiology Associates of Central FL

, MD, Radiologist and Past President at Lake Medical Imaging and Vascular Institute, Radiology Associates of Central FL RadEqual Champion: Manisha Bahl , MD, MPH, FSBI, Associate Professor, Breast Imaging Division Quality Director and Co-Service Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital / Harvard Medical School

, MD, MPH, FSBI, Associate Professor, Breast Imaging Division Quality Director and Co-Service Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital / Harvard Medical School RadEqual Catalyst: Marta Heilbrun , MD, MS, Associate Medical Director, Imaging Services: Quality and Patient Safety, Intermountain Healthcare

“The progress we see today in fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion within radiology and imaging informatics is thanks to the tireless work of leaders who not only excel professionally, but also elevate others around them,” said Dr. Nina Kottler, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Clinical AI at Radiology Partners, and RadEqual Committee Member. “The RadEqual awards highlight this vital work and inspire the next generation of leaders to continue pushing boundaries.”

The 2025 RadEqual Awards Ceremony took place on May 22, during the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM) annual meeting in Portland, Oregon. The awards ceremony was hosted by Intelerad , a global leader in medical imaging software and long-standing supporter of the RadEqual initiative.

For more information about RadEqual, please visit www.intelerad.com/radequal .

About RadEqual

RadEqual is a networking and mentorship initiative for individuals in radiology, imaging informatics and IT management of radiology systems. Founded in 2016 at the RSNA annual meeting, RadEqual is supported by Intelerad and guided by a steering committee of leading physicians and thought leaders, including co-founder, Dr. Geraldine McGinty. The RadEqual community has grown to over 250 members of all genders interested in increasing diversity within the various disciplines related to medical imaging.