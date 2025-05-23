New Again Houses® Welcomes New Cash Home Buyers Serving Chicagoland and North Cook County

PALATINE, Ill., May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Again Houses® , a company that transforms old houses into fantastic modern homes, is thrilled to announce the opening of their 55th location in Palatine, IL! The brand-new franchise location—led by Jay Ayyappan and Sajeena Jayaprakash—will now be able to buy and sell homes throughout Palatine and surrounding suburbs in Cook County, Illinois .

New Again Houses® buys properties that need work and renovates them into beautiful, updated homes that families can enjoy for years to come. After their homes are purchased, they fully remodel each one and sell them traditionally as market listings.

Founder, Matt Lavinder, and Vice President, Sam Ferguson, built the New Again Houses® Franchise in a way that revitalizes the lives of their Franchise Owners and the communities in which they operate through the values of Innovation, Ownership, and Win-Win Relationships.

“New Again Houses®’ goal is to create opportunities, build relationships, and provide an ecosystem to our franchise owners, including resources that took us a decade to develop,” says Lavinder. “These resources help new Franchise Owners overcome many common startup obstacles that entrepreneurs face so they are not having to build their business alone.”

When the new owners were asked why they wanted to start a business flipping houses, Sajeena said, “We love having the opportunity to work together as a team to buy houses and transform them to beautiful homes for new families to enjoy. We always had a passion for real estate development, but didn't have the background or experience to do it until we came across New Again Houses. We were impressed by the processes, systems, and ecosystem developed by New Again Houses, and it gave us the comfort and confidence to take the leap and start the business to flip houses.”

Jay added, “We are most excited about the opportunity to help homeowners during difficult situations as well as the opportunity to meet new people, build new relationships, and revitalize and add value to the neighborhoods!”

New Again Houses® Franchise Owners help carry the credible, trustworthy brand name of New Again Houses® across the United States. They are proud of all of their franchise owners for their success, hard work, and dedication in building their companies and delivering the same expectations and culture that New Again represents across the board.

At New Again Houses®, success is measured by achieving the balance between financial success and quality of life.

Please visit the site below or reach out to New Again Houses® if you are interested in learning more about the franchise process.

Franchise Website: https://newagainhouses.com/franchise/

Founder Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUgELxq2MZg&t=1s

New Again Houses® was founded in 2008 as a way to transform old houses into new modern homes through a culture of innovation, ownership, and win-win relationships. For homeowners looking to sell their home fast in Palatine, IL, visit https://newagainhouses.com/locations/il/palatine .

Contact Details:

Sales

sales@newagainhouses.com

(423) 389-9110