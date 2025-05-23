Spatial Omics Market Set to Reach USD 1,308.88 Million by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Precision Medicine and Technological Breakthroughs – SNS Insider

Austin, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spatial Omics Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the global Spatial Omics Market was valued at USD 451.76 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 1,308.88 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 12.55% over the forecast period of 2024–2032. The US led the market in 2023, accounting for over 81% of the share. The demand is propelled by the increasing utilization of precision medicine and the necessary detailed molecular tissue-level knowledge. As the scientific and medical community is seeking a more comprehensive view of disease pathogenesis and cellular architecture, spatial omics is emerging as an essential contributor to this, providing next-generation insights through high-resolution gene and protein expression mapping, particularly in oncology and neuroscience.





Get a Sample Report of Spatial Omics Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4257

Market Overview

Spatial omics is a powerful molecular biology method that integrates genomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics with spatial information for gaining new insights at the single-cell and sub-cellular level. It maintains the spatial information of biomolecules within tissue, which can be used to understand the heterogeneity of disease, tumor microenvironment, and immune response. This power is revolutionizing how diseases are investigated and treated. Especially in the U.S., academia and biopharma are making big bets on spatial biology tools in efforts to advance drug discovery and personalized treatment plans, supported by healthy funding and collaborations.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

10x Genomics (Visium Spatial Gene Expression, Xenium In Situ Gene Expression)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (PhenoCycler-Fusion, Phenoptics)

Bio-Techne (RNAscope, Advanced Cell Diagnostics - RNAScope)

Bruker Corporation (MALDI Imaging, TIMS-TOF Pro)

Dovetail Genomics (Cantata Bio.) (Hi-C, Micro-C)

Illumina, Inc. (NextSeq 1000, NovaSeq 6000)

Ionpath, Inc. (MIBI, MIBI-TOF)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System)

RareCyte, Inc. (CyteFinder System, CyteJet)

Vizgen, Inc. (MERSCOPE, MERFISH)

Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc. (RNAscope, BaseScope)

Biognosys AG (SpectroMine, Panorama)

Fluidigm Corporation (CyTOF, Helios)

Lunaphore Technologies S.A. (PhenoImager, PhenoCycler)

Molecular Machines & Industries GmbH (Molecular Machine Imaging System, Spatial Protein Profiling)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Vectra Polaris, Opera Phenix)

Rebus Biosystems, Inc. (REBUS Imaging Platform, REBUS Scanning Technology)

Standard BioTools Inc. (CellStream, IonFlux)

Zeiss Group (ZEISS LSM 980, ZEISS Axio Imager)

GE Healthcare (Inveon PET, Discovery MI)

Spatial Omics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 451.76 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1,308.88 Million CAGR CAGR of 12.55% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By product, the consumable segment was the largest in 2023, and the fact that consumables are used in repeated experiments favored the dominance of the segment. Instruments are expected to be the most rapidly growing segment, favored by the requirement of automation in sensing devices with high-resolution spatial sensing capabilities. FFPE samples accounted for 60.7% share, and are also preferred due to stability and abundant presence in biobanks. Fresh frozen is quickly evolving as more samples are being acquired because of their suitability for high-resolution molecular profiling. The technology market, led by spatial transcriptomics (40.9% market share), is rising, with spatial proteomics being adapted because of its capabilities for mapping protein interactions. Diagnostics led applications, with 49.4%, while drug discovery was the fastest growing use case, fueled by pharma investment in precision biology.

Workflow and End-user Analysis

Workflow-wise, instrumental analysis accounted for the highest share with a 43.8% in 2023, such as imaging and sequencing technologies used for spatially linked data. Data analysis is now the fastest-growing workflow, as there is a growing need for AI and machine learning tools to make sense of complex, multi-modal datasets. Academic and translational research facilities led demand among end-users, with 40.8% of the market, backed by government funding and partnerships. The pharmaceutical and biotech industry is the largest and fastest-growing user of spatial omics applications in the clinical trial, biomarker discovery, and drug development pipeline space. This change suggests an emerging market in which research results are moving more and more into actual therapy development.

Regional Trends

The largest share of the global spatial omics market in 2023 was held by North America (39.7%) due to early adoption of technology development, the presence of a large number of academic and research institutes, and R&D funding from the public and private sectors. The USA is still dominating in innovation thanks to contributions of biotech companies, research institutions, and clinical laboratories. Asia Pacific, in the meantime, is the most promising region, owing to the rise in governments` investments in spatial biology research projects in countries like South Korea, Japan, and China. This demand is also boosted by government-funded precision medicine programmes and a burgeoning biotechnology industry. Europeans are also jumping on the spatial omics bandwagon in cancer and neurodegenerative disease research, particularly in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Nordic nations.

Buy a Single-User PDF of Spatial Omics Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4257

Recent Developments

Illumina announced in February 2025 a spatial transcriptomics tech, only a few months in advance was capable of resolving millions of cells per experiment, while the capture area is nine times greater and the resolution four times higher than systems. It is expected to be launched commercially in 2026.

In January 2025, University of Pennsylvania researchers introduced an AI tool called MISO (Multi-modal Spatial Omics), which can help make sense of tiny tissue samples for personalized cancer diagnostics.

10x Genomics in December 2024 introduced the Xenium Analyzer Plus, an updated spatial imaging platform with increased multiplexing for concurrent RNA and protein detection.

In November 2024, NanoString Technologies and Thermo Fisher Scientific partnered to jointly develop spatial multi-omic panels for FFPE samples.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

Globally, over USD 1.5 billion was invested in spatial biology research from all funding sources, with North America contributing to approximately 48% of this funding as a result of federal grants and biotech venture capital.

27% of new, non-redundant oncology solution-initiating trials in 2023 included spatial omics data, a 60% increase from 2020. The US is leading the world in trial-based adoption.

Adoption of spatial omics in the academic lab is estimated to increase from 900 installations in 2023 to more than 3,200 by 2032 worldwide, an increase of 4‐fold in spatial technology implementation.

Spatial transcriptomics and proteomics, combined, produced more than 1.2 petabytes of data in 2023, with more than 65% of the analysis being executed in the cloud with bioinformatics tools.

The cost to perform a typical spatial omics operation was USD 480 per sample in 2023 and is anticipated to decrease to less than USD 300 in 2027 through automation of the platform and reagent standardization.

Spatial Omics Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments Sequencing Platforms IHC Microscopy Flow Cytometry Mass Spectrometry Others

Consumable

Software Bioinformatics Tools Imaging Tools Storage & Management Databases



By Sample Type

Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE)

Fresh Frozen

By Technology

Spatial Transcriptomics

Spatial Genomics

Spatial Proteomics

By Application

Diagnostics

Translation Research

Cell Biology

Single Cell Analysis

Others

By Workflow

Sample Preparation

Instrumental Analysis

Data Analysis

By End-use

Academic & Translational Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contact Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Need Any Customization Research on Spatial Omics Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4257

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Spatial Omics Market by Product

8. Spatial Omics Market by Sample Type

9. Spatial Omics Market by Technology

10. Spatial Omics Market by Application

11. Spatial Omics Market by Workflow

12. Spatial Omics Market by End-use

13. Regional Analysis

14. Company Profiles

15. Use Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Related Reports

Single-Cell Analysis Market to Triple by 2032, Reaching $10.27B with 13.61% CAGR

Single-Cell Omics Market Set for Explosive Growth to $6.21B by 2032, CAGR of 16.2%

Consumer Genomics Market to Surge to $10.8B by 2032, Driven by 24.6% CAGR

Bioinformatics Market Forecast to Reach $35.38B by 2032, Growing at 13.38% CAGR

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.