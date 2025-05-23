ThinkCareBelieve: Week 18 of America in President Trump's Care

Washington, DC, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



There were fireworks in America's Week 18 under President Trump's leadership and ThinkCareBelieve has just published an article covering it. There was a grave moment of truth with South African President Ramphosa in the Oval Office this week that brought an important reality check to the media that did not give strong coverage to the genocide of white South African farmers, so when President Trump showed everyone proof, it was sobering indeed. The article also covers the announement of The Golden Dome for America, a multi-layered defense system of technology that is based in space as a means to deter nuclear and conventional attacks, based on Ronald Reagan's Star Wars defense system. The article covers the first Medals of Sacrifice Awards to First Responders and Police killed in the line of duty.

The article also contains the cutest press conference ever, which took place on "Take A Child to Work Day 2025." Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt took questions from America's cutest reporters who asked things like "What is President Trump's favorite food?" "Does President Trump like to give hugs?" and "What advice would you give to young girls like me to become a Press Secretary like you?" The article also shows how President Trump intends to turn The Kennedy Center around to be the Crown Jewel of The Arts. This week marked the signing of the "Take It Down Act" and the signifigant milestone passing of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" in Congress with the "No Tax on Tips Act" passing in the Senate and ThinkCareBelieve's article has information about them all.

The MAHA Report was presented to the public this week at a MAHA Commission event and the results were staggering. Over 40% of children ages 0-17 have at least 1 chronic health condition and ThinkCareBelieve's article has the key drivers of these chronic illnesses such as such as asthma, allergies, obesity, autoimmune diseases, or behavioral disorders as identified in The May 22, 2025 MAHA Report.

Big leaps forward in Energy happened this week and ThinkCareBelieve has brought you the signing of several Executive Orders bringing new innovations in nuclear energy in all shapes and sizes for commercial applications as well as residential uses. The Energy Dominance Council has been tapped to bring everything together so that energy can be used to power AI for defense, manufacturing and to power homes. And the article shows that all of this strong drive forward gives America new world leadership, expanding the desire for World Peace because- who wants to wage war when so many amazing opportunities are becoming available for positive growth and prosperity for all. The article advocates for the growing Peace through strength that is transforming our world.

This Memorial Day Weekend, we honor the service of all who gave everything for humanity and their country.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

