Is America’s Comeback Already Underway?

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The headlines paint a bleak picture: national debt, economic uncertainty, and a shrinking middle class. But one former government advisor says the real story is far more optimistic—and virtually no one is reporting on it.

“America is anything BUT broke,” says Jim Rickards, a former advisor to the CIA, White House, and U.S. Treasury. “There’s a side to this story you’ve never heard before.”

According to Rickards, the United States has quietly amassed a $150 trillion “national inheritance” that has remained sealed off from the public for more than a century—but is now being unlocked due to a recent legal shift.

A Comeback Built on What’s Already Here

This wealth isn’t based on speculation or foreign aid—it’s rooted in the vast reserves of natural resources and minerals located beneath federal lands across the country.

“It’s enough to pay off the national debt, four times over,” Rickards says. “Enough to make every single family in America millionaires. “This ‘trust fund’ is not a pile of money to be equally distributed… It’s not part of a government program or handout,” Rickards explains.

“And unlike the Social Security trust fund, which has been raided… this national trust has remained untouched for over 160 years.”

Rickards says a forgotten mining provision in Title 30 of the U.S. Code helped establish this “trust,” and it has steadily grown in value to become one of the greatest hidden assets in the nation’s history.

The Chevron Doctrine: An Obstacle Removed

For decades, access to these resources was blocked by federal red tape and environmental restrictions, enforced through the Chevron Doctrine, a legal framework that gave agencies broad regulatory power.

“They tied us down with reams of regulation,” Rickards explains. “And gave agencies like the EPA ‘kill shot’ power to stop any mining project they wanted.”

“We have massive mineral wealth here. It’s not hard to extract. We know where it is. And how to get it. But the government got in the way.”

In 2024, the Supreme Court—under a Trump-appointed majority—overturned the Chevron Doctrine, transferring control from unelected regulators back to the courts.

“For the first time in half a century—we can go get them,” Rickards says. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Revival of the American System

Rickards believes this moment could trigger more than just economic growth—it could represent a broader return to what he calls the “American System.”

“In addition to unlocking our vast $150 trillion mineral endowment, I believe Trump is going to reset the clock on our republic,” Rickards says. “He’s returning us to something that worked for centuries.”

That system, according to Rickards, is built on real production, natural resources, and self-reliance—values that he believes are making a comeback.

“We’re finally unlocking our American Birthright,” he adds. “Most people will be shocked by what’s coming next.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. He served as a principal negotiator during the Iran Hostage Crisis, co-developed the 1970s Petrodollar Accord, and has briefed senior U.S. officials on national security and economic policy.

He is the editor of Strategic Intelligence, a research publication exploring critical developments that impact the U.S. economy, governance, and global leadership.