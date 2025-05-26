|Company announcement no. 26 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
26 May 2025
Page 1 of 1
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|6,021,965
|225.3747
|1,357,198,355
|19 May 2025
|50,000
|252.6524
|12,632,620
|20 May 2025
|50,000
|255.7486
|12,787,430
|21 May 2025
|89,501
|256.4140
|22,949,309
|22 May 2025
|55,000
|254.4755
|13,996,153
|23 May 2025
|60,000
|253.8853
|15,233,118
|Total accumulated over week 21
|304,501
|254.8387
|77,598,630
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|6,326,466
|226.7928
|1,434,796,985
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.758% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
