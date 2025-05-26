Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 16 May 202518,000573.3310,319,851  
Monday, 19 May 20251,500591.03886,545  
Tuesday, 20 May 20251,500590.32885,480  
Wednesday, 21 May 20251,500585.43878,145  
Thursday, 22 May 20251,600583.64933,824  
Friday, 23 May 20251,600583.19933,104  
In the period 19 May 2025 - 23 May 20257,700586.644,517,098  
Accumulated until 23 May 202525,700577.3114,836,949  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,067,693 treasury shares corresponding to 8.27% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

