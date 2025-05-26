Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 21 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 16 May 2025
|18,000
|573.33
|10,319,851
|Monday, 19 May 2025
|1,500
|591.03
|886,545
|Tuesday, 20 May 2025
|1,500
|590.32
|885,480
|Wednesday, 21 May 2025
|1,500
|585.43
|878,145
|Thursday, 22 May 2025
|1,600
|583.64
|933,824
|Friday, 23 May 2025
|1,600
|583.19
|933,104
|In the period 19 May 2025 - 23 May 2025
|7,700
|586.64
|4,517,098
|Accumulated until 23 May 2025
|25,700
|577.31
|14,836,949
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,067,693 treasury shares corresponding to 8.27% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
