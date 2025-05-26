Volaris Group Acquires PC Soft

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of PC Soft, a leading provider of software development tools used to create computer programs, web applications and mobile apps. The acquisition further expands Volaris Group's presence in the developer platforms market.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, PC Soft has been providing tools to support application development on all major operating systems and mobile platforms since its founding in 1984. PC Soft's cross-platform application development software suite improves software developer productivity and allows users to deploy the same source code across multiple platforms.

“We are excited to welcome PC Soft to Volaris Group and to our expanding portfolio of software development firms,” said John Isak, Portfolio Manager for Developer Platforms at Volaris Group. “PC Soft offers an alternative to traditional software development, allowing customers to develop cross-platform apps orders of magnitude more quickly.”

