Tribal & Local Governments Can Now Model Lead Service Line Replacement Costs for Free

CHICAGO, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribal and local governments across the United States now have access to a powerful, free tool designed to tackle one of the nation’s most pressing public health challenges: lead service line replacements. Developed under the leadership of Anthony Ross, former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator, the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) empowers users to accurately plan and budget for replacing an estimated 9.2 million lead service lines nationwide.

This tool has the potential to save billions in drinking water infrastructure costs while protecting millions of Americans from lead exposure. Sponsorship opportunities are open to mission-aligned public agencies, nonprofits, and the private sector interested in advancing safe drinking water infrastructure.

Created by Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI), a leader in Flint Water Crisis–focused drinking water training, this free tool allows users to generate customized cost estimates using project-specific inputs. With an intuitive interface, the LSLRCC empowers communities to:

Generate estimates based on service line counts, labor, contingency costs, and other variables





Conduct scenario planning to evaluate funding strategies and replacement timelines





Quickly and confidently compare project costs, no specialized skills needed





Access the tool free online, available in English and Spanish





Designed to support planners, grant writers, program administrators, and other stakeholders involved in budgeting and proposal development.



Sponsorship Opportunities:

We invite mission-aligned public agencies, nonprofits, and private sector partners to sponsor the Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator. Sponsors gain national visibility and help advance public health, safe drinking water, and infrastructure improvements. Ideal sponsors include:

Public Sector: Agencies focused on the environment, public health, and infrastructure improvements.





Agencies focused on the environment, public health, and infrastructure improvements. Nonprofits: Advocates for safe drinking water and policy enhancements.





Advocates for safe drinking water and policy enhancements. Private Sector: Companies in water services, construction, engineering, environmental consulting, and related fields seeking to make a lasting impact.

Sponsors enjoy prominent logo placement and recognition in national press releases.

Support a lead-free future. View our sponsorship opportunities to learn how your organization can support efforts to improve drinking water infrastructure and make a lasting impact.

Insights From Leadership:

“Throughout my career, I worked closely with Tribal and local governments to address environmental and public health challenges. Supporting these governments should always be a top priority, as they often face unique infrastructure and funding hurdles. The Lead Service Line Replacement Cost Calculator (LSLRCC) is designed to empower them with a practical, user-friendly tool that simplifies planning and budgeting—helping to protect public health and stretch limited resources further.”

— Anthony Ross, EPHI Director and Former EPA Flint Emergency Coordinator

Flint Water Crisis Training Updates:

Visit our Flint Water Crisis: Drinking Water Training page to learn about upcoming sessions exploring lessons learned from the Flint Water Crisis, including key missteps and essential strategies to prevent future public health failures. Upcoming training also covers Flint’s recovery efforts.

Gain firsthand insights into the Flint Water Crisis, learn from past mistakes, and discover strategies to prevent future crises.



About EPHI:

Environmental & Public Health International (EPHI) provides experience-based drinking water training shaped by the Flint Water Crisis. Our mission is to support regulators and public water systems in their efforts to safeguard public health and prevent future catastrophic drinking water failures. Learn more in our article, Lead Service Line Replacements: Advancing Safe Drinking Water and Unlocking Billions in Savings.

You can access the original press release in the News Section of EPHI’s website.