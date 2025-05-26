Women’s Cycling Apparel Brand Jelenew Launches New Pregnancy Fit Series



Offers More Options for Expectant Mothers Who Love Cycling

As Mother’s Day approaches in France this last Sunday in May, Jelenew celebrates by launching brand-new colors and designs for its Pregnancy Fit Series, offering expectant mothers an exciting new range of cycling gear tailored to their changing bodies.

May 22, 2025

New Pregnancy Fit Cycling Gear

The Pregnancy Fit Performance Short Sleeve Jersey features a specially tailored loose fit for the growing bump, ensuring optimal comfort and a non-restrictive fit as the body changes. The zipper pullover design allows for easy wear while minimizing friction on the abdomen. The back of the jersey is made with premium mesh fabric to ensure breathability and comfort.

The Pregnancy Fit Performance Shorts continue Jelenew's classic “No Bibs, No Worries” design, adapted for pregnancy cycling. They feature a loose fit for belly comfort, proper compression, and buttery-soft fabric to reduce leg swelling and chafing during pregnancy. The Elastic Interface® Chamois offers maximum comfort and ensures that expectant mothers can ride comfortably without straining sensitive areas, providing excellent shock absorption. The new shorts are available in vibrant colors, including yellow and pink, perfect for the summer cycling season, no longer limited to basic dark colors.

Both the jersey and shorts are designed not only for pregnancy but also for use after childbirth, offering continued comfort and support for women who want to maintain an active cycling lifestyle.

Jelenew's Mission: Empowering Women Through Cycling Apparel

At Jelenew, our mission is to empower women by providing apparel that enhances comfort, enabling them to fully enjoy their rides and achieve their highest potential. This vision was inspired by co-founder Marion Clignet, a former cycling World Champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist, who faced challenges during her career, including being diagnosed with idiopathic generalized epilepsy at the age of 22. Despite overcoming these hardships, she never found cycling apparel designed specifically for women.

This led Marion to establish the "Sprinter's Jersey Lab" with the Jelenew design team, creating gear tailored to meet the unique needs of active women and encouraging more women to participate in cycling.

Jelenew Community: Supporting Women Cyclists

As a brand dedicated exclusively to female cyclists, Jelenew recognized the limited availability of maternity cycling gear in the market. Standard jerseys and bibs fail to meet the needs of expectant mothers, making it challenging for women who wish to cycle during pregnancy to find suitable gear. Many resort to using MTB or gravel jerseys as substitutes. To address this, Jelenew launched the Pregnancy Fit gear in 2023, with updated designs this year focused on optimal comfort and fit for cyclists.

The update incorporates three pregnancy-friendly design elements for the belly area: a loose-fit structure, extra stretchy fabric, and proper support, ensuring comfort without feeling constricted.

In addition to our pregnancy-specific designs, Jelenew has made significant contributions to the female cycling community through initiatives like the Jelenew Ride Leader program and Tour de France Féminin Originals on Tour, encouraging more women to take on leadership roles and inspire others to join cycling. Jelenew is committed to celebrating the stories of female riders, motivating more women to enjoy cycling.

At Jelenew, we will continue to work hard to support women in cycling, and we hope that every woman can ride her own path. We will always be there, riding alongside them.