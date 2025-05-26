Artificial Heart Market to Reach USD 7.55 Billion by 2032, Fuelled by Rising Prevalence of Heart Failure and Technological Innovations – SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Heart Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Artificial Heart Market was valued at USD 2.87 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 7.55 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.36% over the forecast period. 2024-2032. The artificial heart market is seeing significant expansion, driven by a rising elderly population, higher prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and mechanical circulatory support system technical innovations.





The U.S. Artificial Heart Market was valued at USD 1.43 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 3.46 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.34% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.

Long-term cardiac support devices are desperately needed since more people suffer from end-stage heart failure, and there is a worldwide scarcity of donor organs. Offering life-saving substitutes for patients waiting for transplants or those disqualified for one, artificial hearts and ventricular assist devices (VADs) are bridging the gap.

Advanced cardiac assist solutions are more important now that chronic heart diseases afflicting over 6.5 million Americans are more common, and heart failure-related hospitalizations are rising. Particularly in the areas of funding, regulatory support, and reimbursement, supportive projects by agencies including the U.S. FDA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) are encouraging invention and accessibility of artificial heart devices all around the country.

The rising prevalence of heart failure, which now affects over 26 million people globally, is driving a worldwide need for artificial hearts. End-stage cardiac disorders have also become more common as lifestyle conditions, including obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, keep growing. Patients who aren't qualified for transplants now have fresh hope for survival thanks to the availability of advanced left ventricular assist devices (LVADs), biventricular assist devices (BiVADs), and total artificial hearts (TAHs).

Expanding fast is the older population, more susceptible to cardiac failure. The United Nations projects that by 2025, the population 65 years of age and beyond will more than quadruple worldwide, greatly increasing demand for cardiac assist devices. Furthermore, increasing market acceptance is due to developments in minimally invasive insertion techniques, longer device lifetime, and better patient outcomes.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

SynCardia Systems, LLC – SynCardia Temporary Total Artificial Heart (TAH)

CARMAT – Aeson Total Artificial Heart

BiVACOR Inc. – BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart

RealHeart – RealHeart TAH

Abbott – HeartMate 3 LVAD

ABIOMED (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.) – Impella Heart Pump

Jarvik Heart, Inc. – Jarvik 2000 LVAD

LivaNova PLC – Heart-Lung Machine HL 20

Getinge – Cardiohelp System

Terumo Corporation – Capiox Cardiopulmonary Bypass System

Artificial Heart Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.87 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 7.55 billion CAGR CAGR of 11.36% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Type: Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) Lead with 76.2% Share

LVADs dominated the Artificial Heart Market with 76.2% of the overall market share in 2023. Because LVADs have been so successful in supporting left ventricular function in patients with advanced heart failure, they are increasingly used. Providing long-term cardiac support, they provide both destination therapy and a bridge to a transplant. Modern LVADs are more fit for outpatient treatment since they have evolved with a smaller size, improved battery life, and fewer infection concerns. Major players such as Abbott and Medtronic keep developing their products to increase patient mobility and lifetime, therefore broadening the market.

The Total Artificial Hearts (TAH) segment is also gaining momentum, particularly for patients with biventricular failure. Although the difficulty and hazards of full heart replacement still limit popularity, recent developments in biocompatible materials and better battery life are progressively boosting acceptance.

By Therapy Destination Therapy Emerges as Top Revenue Generator

Driven by increasing acceptability as a permanent treatment choice for patients unfit for transplants, destination therapy held the largest revenue share in 2023. Destination treatment is being recommended more regularly as long-term device management makes healthcare providers more at ease. Advances in telemonitoring and wearable technology also enable real-time performance tracking of the artificial heart, hence improving patient confidence and quality of life.

Traditionally, the most regularly used treatment, bridge-to-transplant therapy, remains very important but is sometimes constrained by donor availability. Strict eligibility requirements and the growing age of transplant candidates have driven more patients onto destination therapy, therefore confirming its predominance as the main therapeutic modality.

Artificial Heart Market Segmentation

By Type

LVADs

Heart-lung machine

Total Artificial Heart

By Therapy

Bridge to transplant

Destination therapy

Bridge to decision

Others

Regional Analysis

The North America region dominated the global Artificial Heart Market with a sizable revenue share in 2023. Robust healthcare infrastructure, increased knowledge, better reimbursement rules, and government funding of cardiovascular innovation all help to drive this supremacy. Additionally, the region is home to Several top artificial heart makers, including SynCardia Systems, Abbott, and Jarvik Heart Inc.

Supported by government-funded healthcare systems and growing clinical studies, the European region is growing significantly. Driven by growing healthcare investments, increased prevalence of cardiovascular disease, and better availability to surgical procedures in nations including India, China, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is expected to see the fastest growth throughout the projection period.

Recent Improvements

Abbott Laboratories expanded its use to younger patients with FDA clearance in 2023 for pediatric application of the HeartMate 3 LVAD.

To support study on next-generation bioengineered heart pumps, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a USD 25 million grant in 2024.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of End-Stage Heart Failure (2023), by Region

5.2 Waitlist and Transplant Gap Statistics (2023)

5.3 Healthcare Spending on Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices (2023), by Payer Type (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket)

5.4 Technological Adoption & R&D Pipeline (2023)

5.5 Rehospitalization & Mortality Reduction Trends (2023)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Artificial Heart Market by Type

8. Artificial Heart Market by Therapy

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

