Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Services Market to Reach USD 390.8 Billion by 2032, Driven by Urbanization and Technology | SNS Insider

Pune, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Services Market Size Analysis:

“The Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Services Market was valued at USD 109.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 390.8 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 15.24% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

AECOM – AECOM Construction Management Services

Bechtel Corporation – Bechtel EPC Services

Fluor Corporation – Fluor Design-Build Services

Jacobs Engineering Group – Jacobs Digital Twin Solutions

Turner Construction Company – Turner Building Solutions

Skanska AB – Skanska Green Building Solutions

Kiewit Corporation – Kiewit Infrastructure Engineering

HDR, Inc. – HDR Sustainable Design Services

Stantec Inc. – Stantec BIM Consulting

SNC-Lavalin Group – SNC-Lavalin Project Management

Arup Group – Arup Smart Cities Solutions

Perkins and Will – Perkins and Will Architectural Design

HOK Group, Inc. – HOK Sustainable Architecture

Gensler – Gensler Interior Design Solutions

Thornton Tomasetti – Thornton Tomasetti Structural Engineering

Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Services Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 109.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 390.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.24 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Increasing use of BIM, AI, IoT, and digital twins enhances efficiency, collaboration, and project management.

The market expansion is fueled by urbanization at a fast rate, modernization of infrastructure, and growth in the use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) and environmentally friendly construction practices. Investments by the government in smart city schemes, increasing demand for green buildings, and adoption of digital technologies in design and construction processes also drive growth. Besides this, the necessity to optimize project delivery efficiently and minimize costs still drives professional AEC services demand worldwide.

U.S. AEC Services Market Poised for 14.89% CAGR Through 2032, Driven by BIM Adoption, Smart Infrastructure, and Modular Construction Trends

The U.S. Architectural, Engineering, and Construction Services Market is expanding due to rising adoption of BIM, sustainable building demand, and smart infrastructure investments. Growth is further supported by AI, IoT, and digital twin technologies that boost efficiency and lower costs. With ongoing urbanization, infrastructure upgrades, and modular construction trends, the market is projected to grow at a 14.89% CAGR through 2032.

By Service, Digital Services Segment Led the AEC Market in 2023 Owing to Widespread Adoption of Cloud-Based Collaboration Tools

In 2023, the digital services sector led the Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Services Market, accounting for the greatest revenue share. One of the key drivers of this growth is cloud computing, allowing real-time sharing of project information and smooth collaboration between architects, engineers, and contractors. These cloud-based applications improve transparency, facilitate version management, and enable instant availability of updated designs, speeding up decision-making and project progression throughout teams.

By Sector, Data Centers Segment Expected to Grow Rapidly Through 2032 Due to Rising Demand from Cloud and Digital Transformation Trends

The data centers segment is expected to experience significant growth between 2024 and 2032 due to extensive adoption of cloud computing and continued digitalization across sectors. As companies more and more transfer their activities and storage of data to the cloud, there is a growing demand for large-scale, high-tech data centers. This has led to higher investment in design, engineering, and building of data centers to address changing infrastructure requirements.

By Transportation, Highways Segment Dominated the AEC Market in 2023 Due to Significant Global Government Investments in Road Infrastructure

In 2023, the highways segment was the frontrunner in the AEC Services Market, at 41% market revenue. This is due to significant government investments made to upgrade and lengthen highway systems across the world. For instance, the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided a USD 128 billion injection for highways and bridges in March 2024, adding more than 70,200 new projects and greatly increasing demand for construction and engineering services within the sector.

By Real-Estate, Commercial Segment Led the AEC Market in 2023 with 49% Revenue Share, Driven by Shifts in Retail and E-Commerce Logistics Demand

In 2023, the commercial sector was the largest in the AEC Services Market, holding 49% of the share of revenue. The retail sector is quickly changing with the growth of e-commerce, driving the need for logistics and distribution facilities. AEC companies are more engaged in creating last-mile delivery facilities, warehouses, and mixed-use retail that incorporates brick-and-mortar stores with online fulfillment options, transforming commercial building priorities and stimulating sectoral growth.

Architectural, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) Services Market Segmentation:

By Service

Digital Services

Sustainability Services

Technical Engineering

City Planning Services

Built Environmental Advisory

By Sector

Energy

Water & Environment

Resources

Transportation Infrastructure

Real Estate

Data Centers

Science & Technology

Healthcare

Others

By Transportation

Highways

Rail

Aviation

Maritime

By Real-Estate

Commercial

Residential

Others

North America Dominated the AEC Market in 2023, Asia Pacific Projected to Grow at Fastest CAGR

North America dominated the AEC Services Market in 2023 with a share of 28% of total revenue. This dominance is due to increased adoption of cutting-edge technologies like Building Information Modeling (BIM), project management software, and virtual reality in the region. These technologies improve design accuracy, enhance teamwork, and simplify project workflows, making it possible to achieve enhanced efficiency and coordination among architectural, engineering, and construction processes across the region.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032, fueled by urbanization in India, Indonesia, and Vietnam. As people move into cities for improved opportunities, housing, commercial facilities, and infrastructure are in high demand. Private developers and governments are investing aggressively in new residential developments, transport systems, and public utility services, thus registering a strong demand for AEC services in the region.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Architectural, Engineering, And Construction Services Market Segmentation, by Service

8. Architectural, Engineering, And Construction Services Market Segmentation, by Transportation

9. Architectural, Engineering, And Construction Services Market Segmentation, by Real-Estate

10. Architectural, Engineering, And Construction Services Market Segmentation, by Sector

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

