Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 26 May 2025, 17.45 hrs CET



Further to the initiation of the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2024, Melexis reports the purchase of 15,000 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 19 to 23 May 2025. The discretionary mandate given by Melexis to its independent financial intermediary requires the intermediary to suspend execution of the mandate on the three trading days immediately preceding a dividend payment date, which most recently took place on 22 May 2025.



Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 19/5/2025 0 - - - - 20/5/2025 0 - - - - 21/5/2025 0 - - - - 22/5/2025 7,000 58.18 57.65 59.15 407,229 23/5/2025 8,000 57.60 56.50 59.45 460,800 TOTAL 15,000 57.87 56.50 59.45 868,029

As a result of purchases made since the launch of the share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis now holds 424,824 treasury shares.



