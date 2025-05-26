Terranet publishes information memorandum in connection with rights issue of units

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

The Board of Directors of Terranet AB (“Terranet” or the “Company”) has prepared an information memorandum (the “Memorandum”) in connection with the Company’s upcoming rights issue of units with preferential rights for existing shareholders, which, subject to subsequent approval by the Annual General Meeting, was resolved by the Board on April 16, 2025 (the “Rights Issue”). The resolution regarding the Rights Issue was approved at the Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2025. Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 15 million before issue costs. The Memorandum is now available on the Company’s website, www.terranet.se/en/.

Information Memorandum

The Memorandum has been prepared in connection with the upcoming Rights Issue and has been published today, May 26, 2025. The Memorandum, containing full terms and instructions, is available on the Company’s website, www.terranet.se/en/, and will also be available on the website of Mangold Fondkommission, www.mangold.se. Further information about the Rights Issue will also be made available on the websites of the Company and Mangold Fondkommission in connection with the start of the subscription period.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

May 27, 2025 – June 5, 2025 Trading with unit rights May 27, 2025 – June 11, 2025 Subscripition period May 27, 2025 – June 30, 2025 Trading in paid subscribed units (BTU) June 13, 2025 Preliminary date for publication of the outcome in the Rights Issue

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission AB is the financial advisor to Terranet in connection with the Rights Issue. Eversheds Sutherland Advokatbyrå AB is the legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For more information, please contact:

Lars Lindell, CEO

E-mail: lars.lindell@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet's goal is to save lives in urban traffic. The company develops innovative technical solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV). Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision laser scans and detects road objects up to ten times faster than any other ADAS technology available today.

The company is headquartered in Lund, with offices in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. Since 2017, Terranet has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at: www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Important information

Viktig information

The release, announcement or distribution of this press release may, in certain jurisdictions, be subject to restrictions. The recipients of this press release in jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of and follow such restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release, and the information contained herein, in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer, or a solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities in Terranet in any jurisdiction, neither from Terranet nor anyone else.

This press release does not constitute or form part of an offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be announced, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, within or into Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such announcement, publication or distribution of the information would not comply with applicable laws and regulations or where such actions are subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures than what is required under Swedish law. Actions taken in violation of this instruction may constitute a crime against applicable securities laws and regulations.

Attachment