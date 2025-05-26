HyOrc Corporation Expands Global Project Pipeline and Prepares for Growth

HOUSTON, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation, developer of next-generation multi-fuel hydrogen engines and modular clean fuel systems, is pleased to provide an operational update as the company scales its deployment activities across power generation, clean transport, and sustainable fuels.

The company is actively advancing a portfolio of projects across the UK, EU, and North America, including hydrogen-powered locomotives, green methanol production, and containerized off-grid power systems. With growing demand from industrial and infrastructure partners, HyOrc is positioned to deliver decentralized, zero-emission solutions at diesel-level cost.

“Our technology is built for real-world impact,” said Laura Donohoe IR for HyOrc. “We’re responding to strong customer demand with modular solutions that deliver energy security, fuel flexibility, and climate performance — without subsidies.”

HyOrc is currently finalizing several customer and supply agreements while continuing preparations for an OTCQB uplisting. Further updates will follow as milestones are reached.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTC: ASPZ) develops high-efficiency, multi-fuel power solutions for the clean energy transition, combining patented hydrogen combustion with ORC turbine integration. The company’s modular systems are designed for applications in rail, ports, off-grid power, and sustainable fuels.

Contact:

Laura Donohoe

Investor Relations

laura@hyorc.com

www.hyorc.com