LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
27 May 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 23 May 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 376.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 382.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):380.072450

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of   618,538 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,127,269 have voting rights and 3,220,534 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE380.072450 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
752382.0009:58:21LSE  
702382.0009:58:25LSE  
164382.0010:00:01LSE  
492382.0010:00:01LSE  
14382.0010:00:01LSE  
768382.5010:34:31LSE  
500381.0010:37:06LSE  
17381.0010:47:59LSE  
842381.5011:24:31LSE  
727381.5011:24:31LSE  
862381.2511:45:38LSE  
295381.5011:45:39LSE  
295381.5011:45:39LSE  
295381.5011:45:39LSE  
295381.5011:45:39LSE  
295381.5011:45:39LSE  
295381.5011:45:39LSE  
421381.0011:45:39LSE  
295381.0011:45:45LSE  
93381.0011:45:45LSE  
277381.0011:45:45LSE  
393380.7511:45:45LSE  
155381.0011:45:46LSE  
11381.0012:20:46LSE  
947379.5012:42:28LSE  
866378.5012:44:09LSE  
466378.0012:44:42LSE  
400378.0012:44:42LSE  
1,059377.5012:47:12LSE  
420377.0012:47:12LSE  
199377.0012:47:12LSE  
220377.5012:47:12LSE  
964376.0012:48:12LSE  
204376.0012:48:12LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

 


