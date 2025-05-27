仙境传说之约定好的冒险 (Ragnarok: Promised Adventure, Tentative English Title) Received an ISBN Code by Chinese Government

Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that 仙境传说之约定好的冒险 (Ragnarok: Promised Adventure, tentative English title), an adventure MMORPG game, received an ISBN code by Chinese government disclosed on May 21, 2025.

Ragnarok: Promised Adventure marks the second ISBN in 2025 following 仙境传说：初心 (PROJECT ABYSS, tentative English title) in January. Ragnarok: Promised Adventure is an adventure MMORPG game utilizing Ragnarok IP, built upon an original Ragnarok Online universe, and features multiple character training system and idle reward. Ragnarok: Promised Adventure was developed in collaboration with Kingnet Network Co., Ltd., a Chinese game developer and publisher.

In February 2025, Gravity launched 仙境传说: 破晓 (Ragnarok: Dawn, tentative English title), an HTML5 based idle MMORPG game, on WeChat, the largest mobile messenger platform in China, and achieved notable success by ranking eighth in top grossing of Mini Programs. Gravity is further strengthening a presence of the Ragnarok IP in Chinese region and accelerating preparation for the launch of Ragnarok: Promised Adventure to continue building on this momentum.

Gravity stated, “In 2025, Ragnarok IP titles have continued to receive ISBN, marking meaningful milestones. Ragnarok: Promised Adventure is expected to continue the success of previous titles while delivering a fresh experience. We will do our utmost to prepare for the launch of Ragnarok: Promised Adventure in Chinese region as soon as possible and we sincerely ask for your interest and support.”

