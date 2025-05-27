Cajo Technologies Secures Investment to Accelerate Global Expansion of Sustainable Laser Marking Solutions

KEMPELE, Finland, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cajo Technologies, a leading Finnish developer of advanced laser marking solutions, has secured investment from Emerald Technology Ventures to scale the global rollout of its patented marking technologies. The round will support Cajo’s mission to redefine industrial marking with more sustainable, efficient, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional ink-based and labelling systems.

Driving Sustainable Transformation in Packaging and Manufacturing

Cajo offers complete and easy-to-use solutions for traceability and product marking optimized for industrial production processes. Long-lasting and maintenance-free solutions have been developed to replace traditional marking methods such as inkjet, print, label, etching, and painting technologies.

Cajo’s intelligent technology makes it possible to implement high-quality machine-readable traceability markings that last throughout the product’s life cycle even in challenging conditions. Cajo’s sustainable laser technology offers manufacturers an over 90 % reduction of the carbon footprint of industrial labelling compared to for example inkjets thanks to additive-free technology.

Cajo’s systems are already deployed across industries in more than 80 countries to market leaders in various industries including metal, cable, wire, battery, medical, wood, packaging, and end products. Among these market leaders are industrial players across diverse sectors, including PepsiCo, SSAB, Fiskars, and Prysmian.

The Growing Need for Sustainable Packaging Marking

Traditional marking methods such as inkjets rely on consumables that generate waste and fail to meet increasingly high industry standards and strict environmental regulations. As businesses strive to meet sustainability targets and regulatory requirements, the demand for innovative, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly marking solutions has never been higher.

Cajo’s solutions cater to forward-thinking stakeholders in the industry looking to significantly improve production processes while lowering operational costs.

Fueling the Next Phase of Global Growth

The Series B investment will be used to accelerate commercial scale-up in key markets including Europe, India, and North America. Cajo will invest in its international sales operations, strengthen its customer success capabilities, and expand production capacity in line with demand from major accounts and partners.

“This investment marks a pivotal milestone in our journey,” said Niko Karsikas, CEO and Founder of Cajo Technologies. “With Emerald by our side, we are well-positioned to scale our impact, bring MakeBright™ and other innovations to new geographies, and continue supporting our industrial partners with reliable, traceable, and eco-friendly marking technologies.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Cajo to accelerate the transition to sustainable packaging,” said Fredric Petit, Partner at Emerald. “Cajo’s technology is not only a powerful enabler of traceability and eco-efficiency but also commercially validated by global industry leaders.”

About Emerald Technology Ventures

Emerald is a globally recognized venture capital firm, founded in 2000, that manages and advises assets of over €1 billion from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm invests in start-ups that tackle big challenges in climate change and sustainability, with four current funds, hundreds of venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Cajo Technologies: Pioneering Sustainable Product Marking

In an era where sustainability is a key driver of industrial innovation, Finnish SME Cajo Technologies Ltd. is revolutionizing product marking with its patented laser solutions. By eliminating the need for ink, labels, and chemicals, Cajo provides an eco-friendly and cost-efficient alternative to traditional marking methods.

Headquartered in Kempele, Finland, with subsidiaries in India, Cajo Technologies is rapidly expanding its global presence. The company offers comprehensive, easy-to-use solutions for traceability and product marking, leveraging proprietary software and patented technology. Fully optimized for industrial production, Cajo’s marking solutions seamlessly integrate into existing manufacturing processes, significantly reducing maintenance and operational costs.





Beyond efficiency, Cajo’s technology ensures high-precision traceability markings, even in the harshest industrial environments, while reducing the carbon footprint by up to 90%. This sustainable alternative allows companies to eliminate consumables and harmful additives from their production, aligning with the growing demand for zero-waste manufacturing solutions.

With a trusted presence in over 80 countries and partnerships with global industry leaders, Cajo Technologies is setting a new benchmark in sustainable manufacturing. By combining innovation with environmental responsibility, the company demonstrates that sustainability and profitability can go hand in hand.

Cajo MakeBright™: A Game-Changer in Cardboard Marking

Cajo MakeBright™ introduces a revolutionary way to produce precise and permanent product markings on cardboard with unparalleled sustainability. The patented technology allows for markings without the use of ink, glue, ribbons, or labels, which not only simplifies the recycling process but also enables significant cost savings.





Cajo MakeBright™ supports both 1D and 2D codes, ensuring maximum readability and achieving A-grade results in compliance with ISO 29158 (AIM-DPM). By eliminating unnecessary materials, MakeBright™ enhances sustainability, streamlines production efficiency, and reduces operational costs. The technology operates without additives, removing the need for single-use plastics and simplifying cardboard recycling. Additionally, it reduces SKU typically over 70%, minimizes stockholding requirements, and decreases supply chain disruptions.

