LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Leading Regulatory Expert Julie Olivier as its Regulatory Affairs and Licensing Director

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIS Technologies Inc. (“LIST” or “the Company”), a proprietary developer of advanced laser technology and the only USA-origin and patented laser uranium enrichment company, today announced that it has appointed Julie Olivier as its Regulatory Affairs and Licensing Director.

Julie Olivier brings more than twenty‑five years of experience across the commercial energy sector, with primary focus on the nuclear fuel cycle and ash management at coal sites. Her expertise covers environmental protection, facility siting, decommissioning, waste management, risk assessment, security, material control and accountability, quality assurance, performance improvement, emergency preparedness, and chemical safety.

“This is a really exciting time for the nuclear industry and the US government’s commitment to build back nuclear, including a robust domestic fuel supply chain, suggests that it is only the beginning,” said Julie Olivier, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Licensing of LIS Technologies Inc. “I am delighted to join LIST at this pivotal moment for the Company amidst the nation’s nuclear renaissance. The future of this technology is bright, and I am very excited to help steer it through the licensing process and toward commercialization.”

Figure 1 - LIS Technologies Inc. Appoints Julie Olivier as its Director of Regulatory Affairs and Licensing.

Ms. Olivier began her career as a Safety Analyst at the DOE’s West Valley Demonstration Project before spending nine years at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Fuel Cycle Safety and Safeguards, New Nuclear Licensing, and the Chairman’s Office. She later became the Regulatory Affairs Manager for Global Laser Enrichment, then Nuclear Fleet Licensing Manager at Duke Energy, where she was promoted to Director within the Coal Combustion Products team. Most recently, she consulted on advanced‑nuclear facility siting and licensing for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

As Regulatory Affairs Manager, Ms. Olivier secured the NRC’s first license for a uranium laser‑enrichment technology. She holds a Six Sigma Lean Green Belt, a B.S. in Chemistry from the University of New Orleans, and an M.S. in Environmental Engineering from Virginia Tech.

“We are very pleased to welcome Julie to this critical role in the future of LIST,” said Christo Liebenberg, CEO and Co-Founder of LIS Technologies Inc. “Her depth of experience will be essential as we strengthen our engagement with government, regulatory stakeholders and to help move our CRISLA technology to the next stage of development, while also preparing for commercial deployment. I look forward to working with her as we advance our leadership in U.S. domestic uranium enrichment.”

About LIS Technologies Inc.

LIS Technologies Inc. (LIST) is a USA based, proprietary developer of a patented advanced laser technology, making use of infrared lasers to selectively excite the molecules of desired isotopes to separate them from other isotopes. The Laser Isotope Separation Technology (L.I.S.T) has a huge range of applications, including being the only USA-origin (and patented) laser uranium enrichment company, and several major advantages over traditional methods such as gas diffusion, centrifuges, and prior art laser enrichment. The LIST proprietary laser-based process is more energy-efficient and has the potential to be deployed with highly competitive capital and operational costs. L.I.S.T is optimized for LEU (Low Enriched Uranium) for existing civilian nuclear power plants, High-Assay LEU (HALEU) for the next generation of Small Modular Reactors (SMR) and Microreactors, the production of radioisotopes isotopes for medical and scientific research, and the production of stable isotopes with applications in quantum computing manufacturing for semiconductor technologies. The Company employs a world class nuclear technical team working alongside leading nuclear entrepreneurs and industry professionals, possessing strong relationships with government and private nuclear industries.

In Dec 2024, LIS Technologies Inc. was selected as one of six domestic companies to participate in the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Enrichment Acquisition Program. This initiative allocates up to $3.4 billion overall, with contracts lasting for up to 10 years. Each awardee is slated to receive a minimum contract of $2 million.

