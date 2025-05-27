New Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort to Open in June Near Austin, Texas

Jetstream RV Resort at Stone Oak Ranch to be rebranded, expanded

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, the nation’s leading family camping, glamping, and RV outdoor entertainment destination, will open its eighth Texas location next month north of Austin.

The recently expanded Jetstream RV Resort at Stone Oak Ranch is being converted to a Jellystone Park location with a mid-June opening planned. Rebranded as Jellystone Park Austin North, the Camp-Resort is in Georgetown, less than an hour from downtown Austin and convenient to the Texas Hill Country.

Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions including pools and lazy rivers, non-stop family activities such as foam parties and wagon rides, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.

Jellystone Park Austin North will be owned by CityStreet Residential Partners. This is the real estate investment firm’s first Jellystone Park franchise. It will be managed by Blue Water, which operates more than 60 outdoor hospitality properties, including six other Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

Work is already underway to add new attractions and activities to complement the resort’s two existing pools, water slide, lazy river, playground, and pickleball and tennis courts. Families, who will be welcomed by Yogi Bear, Cindy Bear and Boo Boo, will soon enjoy a new jumping pad, wagon rides, pedal carts, gem mining, gaga pit and basketball court as well as a full schedule of themed weekends.

Jellystone Park Austin North will offer more than 400 paved, premium RV sites as well as fully equipped glamping cabins. The pet-friendly resort also features a fitness center, clubhouse, game room, dog park and dog wash, and nature trails.

According to Ryan Waiken, CityStreet Residential Partners Development Associate, Jellystone Park stands out as a unique family destination. “Jellystone Park, CityStreet Residential Partners and Blue Water all share a commitment to delivering exceptional outdoor experiences, and we are all very excited to create a new, top-tier Texas family vacation spot.”

This will be the Jellystone Park brand’s fourth location to open this year, with other new Camp-Resorts added near Knoxville, Tennessee; Cavendish, Prince Edward Island in Canada; and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

“With its fun family attractions, high quality RV sites, cabins, and amenities, this property is perfectly suited to becoming a Jellystone Park location,” said Rob Schutter, president of franchisor Camp Jellystone. “We are thrilled that CityStreet Residential Partners is bringing it into the Jellystone Park system.”

For more details and to book your reservation, visit https://www.campjellystone.com/texas/jellystone-park-austin-north.

Day passes will be available.

Multimedia here: https://www.campjellystone.com/pressroom/

About Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

With more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts feature fun attractions such as pools and water slides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters, premium RV sites and glamping-style accommodations. For more information about Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts, please visit www.jellystonepark.com . For information on franchising opportunities, please visit www.jellystonefranchise.com .

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences (WBDGE) is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, licensing and operating of location-based entertainment based on the biggest franchises, stories, and characters from Warner Bros.' world-renowned film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, Cartoon Network and more. WBDGE is home to the groundbreaking locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal theme parks around the world, award-winning Warner Bros. Studio Tour locations in London, Hollywood, and Tokyo, the iconic Harry Potter New York flagship store, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, The WB Abu Dhabi, The FRIENDS Experience, The Game of Thrones Studio Tour and countless other experiences inspired by Harry Potter, DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby-Doo, Game of Thrones, FRIENDS and more. WBDGE is part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division.

YOGI BEAR and all related characters and elements © & ™ Hanna-Barbera (s25).

