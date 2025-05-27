Granen Insurance Selects EZLynx to Support Growth across Personal and Commercial Lines

Lewisville, TX, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Granen Insurance has selected EZLynx to leverage real-time insights into agency performance to develop a strategic roadmap for success in the property and casualty (P&C) space. EZLynx will consolidate Granen’s agency data into a single, easy-to-access platform, standardizing business operations and performance reporting while empowering data-driven decisions to fuel agency growth.

“Our old CRM wasn’t built for P&C, so I’d spend hours pulling reports from carrier sites, and gathering my own data just to figure out exactly where my business was at,” said Paul Granen, principal, Granen Insurance. “With EZLynx’s reporting features, I get real-time visibility into my agency’s performance across key metrics like sales pipeline and revenue, helping us effectively track our goals as we seek to build out our book of business.”

EZLynx’s integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies’ potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents’ daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

"In today’s competitive market, smaller agencies are not only competing with direct-to-consumer carriers but also working to differentiate themselves within their local communities," said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx. "By conducting all their business in EZLynx’s all-in-one system, independent agents gain easy access to performance data through intuitive, dashboard-style reports—empowering them to focus on their most profitable lines and make informed decisions that drive long-term success."

# # #

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.