Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Heats Up Phoenix with New Location in Legacy Village

Phoenix, Arizona, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandwich royalty is coming to South Phoenix! Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is opening a brand-new location in Legacy Village at 2160 E Baseline Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85042, and the flavor fiesta kicks off with a Grand Opening celebration on Thursday, June 5.

This new location debuts two exclusive sandwiches created specifically for Legacy Village:

#790. Broken Wing – Chicken Fried Steak, Ike’s Desert Dream Chipotle, Purple Slaw, and Gouda

– Chicken Fried Steak, Ike’s Desert Dream Chipotle, Purple Slaw, and Gouda #862. Sandrac - Vegan Fried Chicken, Ike's Desert Dream Chipotle, Purple Slaw, and Gouda

“Every time I come to Phoenix, people treat me like a celebrity — it’s unreal,” said Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “I had to bring something special to Legacy Village to return the love. These new sandwiches are packed with bold flavor and a little Arizona attitude.”

We encourage you share your guess as to why these sandwiches have been given these names. Every Ike’s sandwich has a story to tell!

Grand Opening Festivities | Thursday, June 5 – 10 AM – 7 PM

Meet the sandwich legend himself, Ike Shehadeh, in person!

First 50 guests get a FREE sandwich

get a After that, sandwiches are just $7.97 all day for Ike’s Love Rewards members

for members One lucky Rewards member will win FREE sandwiches for an entire year. That’s right! One whole year of Ike’s!

will win Everyone who buys a sandwich can play Spin-the-Bottle for a shot at exclusive Ike’s prizes

Every Ike’s sandwich is served on our signature Dutch Crunch bread with Dirty Sauce baked right in — an iconic duo that’s earned a cult following. With over 1,000 wild creations and more celebrity collab sandwiches than anyone else, Ike’s is known for redefining what a sandwich should be.

Whether you’re a longtime Ike’s fanatic or a first-timer ready to fall in love, the Legacy Village opening is your chance to grab a bite, meet Ike, win swag, and experience why Ike’s is known as THE sandwich empire.

Follow @ikessandwiches for grand opening updates, sneak peeks, and more. Join Ike’s Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich, at ikessandwich.com.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike’s sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike’s cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike’s creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

