Ashton Thomas Private Wealth Welcomes New Team in San Francisco

NEW YORK, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas” or the “Company”), an Arax Investment Partners firm, today announced that Lance Millar and Stewart Preziose have joined the firm in San Francisco, further reinforcing the Company’s presence in the West Coast market. Together, they will form the Speritas Private Wealth Team, with Mr. Millar as a Partner, Managing Director and Private Wealth Advisor, and Mr. Preziose as a Wealth Advisor.

Prior to Ashton Thomas, Mr. Millar and Mr. Preziose worked at SVB Private, a division of First Citizens Bank, where they provided wealth management, banking and financial planning services tailored to a diverse range of clients, including founders, executives, entrepreneurs, families and non-profit organizations. With decades of focused financial advisory experience, the pair manages a collective $900 million in assets under management (“AUM”), helping clients meet their financial goals through informed investment, retirement and estate planning services, as well as asset allocation and charitable giving guidance. Mr. Millar and Mr. Preziose’s combined experience will enhance Ashton Thomas’ ability to meet the specialized needs of successful individuals in the Bay Area and beyond, providing tailored solutions for a wide range of clients.

“Stewart and I pride ourselves on a high-touch approach to wealth management, providing a truly customized experience that helps our clients make informed and effective decisions about their money. We are inspired by our alignment with Ashton Thomas’ approach and the firm’s commitment to delivering exceptional client-focused solutions,” said Mr. Millar.

“As we leverage new partnerships with forward-thinking advisory groups to grow our business across the country, we are pleased to welcome another strong team of wealth managers to our San Francisco hub,” said Aaron Brodt, Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas. “With their well-established practice and sterling reputations in market, Lance and Stewart are natural additions to our team, and I look forward to seeing what comes next.”

“Arax and Ashton Thomas are pioneering a new approach to partnership in the wealth advisory space, providing the resources and capabilities necessary to support both advisors and clients across a growing national footprint,” added Haig Ariyan, Chief Executive Officer of Arax Investment Partners and Chairman of Ashton Thomas. “Just a few short months after putting down roots in San Francisco, Ashton Thomas is attracting top talent, supporting entrepreneurial advisors and delivering results for a robust Western client base – a validation of our strategy that continues to fuel expansive growth across the Arax platform.”

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry.

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing boutique wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and elite advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com.

