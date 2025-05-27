OSS to Attend NVIDIA GTC Paris 2025

ESCONDIDO, Calif., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leading provider of rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions for AI, machine learning (ML), and sensor processing at the edge, and an NVIDIA TIER 2 OEM and a NPN Elite Partner, today announced its participation in the upcoming NVIDIA GTC Paris Conference. The event takes place at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles in Paris, France, on June 11–12, 2025.

“NVIDIA is a valued long-time partner,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles. “GTC Paris provides a premier platform to showcase our rugged, enterprise-class compute solutions designed for large-scale, data center-class AI, autonomy, and sensor fusion applications in edge environments.”

Visitors to NVIDIA GTC Paris can experience OSS’s specialized AI computing solutions at Booth E07. Representatives from Bressner, OSS’s European subsidiary, will also be present and exhibiting at the conference.

NVIDIA GTC Paris, organized in partnership with VivaTech 2025, brings together developers, researchers, business leaders, and technical experts to explore real-world applications of AI and accelerated computing. The event features live demos and sessions on generative AI, industrial digitalization, robotics, large language models, and more.

For product inquiries or to schedule a meeting, contact OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or call +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .

