G.Fast Chipset Market to Surpass USD 11 Billion by 2032, Driven by rising demand for high-speed broadband and FTT dp deployments | Research by SNS Insider

According to the SNS Insider,“The G.Fast Chipset Market Size was valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 11 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 15.04% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

G.Fast Chipset Market Driven by Urban Broadband Demand and Last-Mile Connectivity Innovations

Increasing demand for cost-effective last-mile connectivity, especially in urban areas with high-density of population, is boosting the G.Fast Chipset Market across the world. As consumers and businesses alike demand ultra-fast internet connections for video streaming, cloud computing, and remote working, telecom providers have felt the pressure to move to G.Fast as a cost-effective way to update the copper networks. The market growth is driven by chipset performance advancements and its deployment in urban areas as well as companies tapping into these high-performance networking standards. In October 2024, Qualcomm announced a G.Fast chipset family that uses 100m to bring 1 Gbps, covering both G.fast and VDSL 35b standards. Likewise, Broadcom’s Nov. 2024-launched BCM65400, further provides G.fast access to point-to-point coaxial (PP Coaxes) in MDUs and apartment premises. The market in the U.S is estimated to be USD 1.07 Billion for the year 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2.88 Billion by 2032. Companies like MaxLinear are also supporting adoption with multi-standard transceivers such as the XWAY VRX619.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd

Metanoia Communications Inc.

Century link Inc.

BT Group PLC

Swisscom AG

EXFO Inc.

Contends

ARRIS International plc

Alcatel-Lucent

G Fast Chipset Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.61 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 15.04% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Deployment Type (CPE, DPU)

•By End-user (Residential, Enterprise/commercial)

•By Copper Line Length (Copper-line length of Shorter than 100 Meters, Copper-line length of 100 meters–150 meters, Copper-line length of 150 meters–200 meters, Copper-line length of 200 meters–250 meters, Copper-line length longer than 250 meters) Key Drivers • Increasing Adoption of High-Speed Broadband in Urban Areas Accelerates the Market Growth.



• Expansion of 5G Networks and Edge Computing Creates New Opportunities for the Market.

G.Fast Chipset Market Outlook: Key Segments by Deployment, End-User, and Copper Line Length (2024 Baseline & 2025–2032 Forecast)

By Deployment Type

In 2024, the CPE segment led the G.Fast Chipset Market with a 53.84% share, as there is rising demand for broadband in the residential and small business sectors. G.Fast enabled modems or gateways introduced by players such as ADTRAN, Sagemcom, etc. are improving connectivity and user experience by consolidating the position of the segment in the market.

The DPU segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.79% from 2025 to 2032, owing to the increase in number of FTTdp deployments. Weatherproof & compact G.Fast DPUs from Nokia and Huawei are easing fast, low-cost rollouts and accelerating a network modernization drive.

By End-user

In 2024, the Residential segment held a dominant 62.45% share of the G.Fast Chipset Market, on account of the growing need for high-speed broadband in order to enable streaming, home working and smart home devices. Tier-1 companies such as Sagemcom and Zyxel launched powerful G.Fast-capable gateways that enable faster data rates and provide better user experience, and have become essential enablers for modern digital homes.

The Commercial/Enterprise segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.00% from 2025 to 2032, owing to the increasing trend for secure, high-speed connectivity for offices, retail avenues, and public places. Enterprise adoption is being accelerated by solutions from ADTRAN and NetComm.

By Copper Line Length

In 2024, the copper-line length below 100 meters segment led the G.Fast Chipset Market with a 37.87% share, suitable for multi-dwelling units and dense urban locations. Firms such as Broadcom and Sckipio have developed high-speed chipsets to suit short loops, supporting incredibly fast speeds and low latencies that they would be perfect for residential and mixed-use upgrades.

The copper-line segment over 250 meters is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.09% from 2025 to 2032, owing to higher expansion of broadband in rural and suburban areas. Huawei and ADTRAN are developing longer-loop solutions for the model, which can give G.Fast even more reach, including hard-to-serve markets.

North America Leads G.Fast Chipset Market, Asia Pacific Emerging as Fastest-Growing Region

In 2024, North America dominated the G.Fast Chipset Market with a 42.21% revenue share, Industry heavyweights such as ADTRAN and Cisco showcased there scalable G.Fast solutions, providing a much speedier and robust residential and business connectivity, while fortifying the region’s broadband footprint.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.55% from 2025 to 2032, on account of the high rate of urbanization and the rising need for high-speed internet in the developing nations. Huawei and ZTE have adapted G.Fast solutions to regional requirements that will increase access to broadband in high-density urban areas.

Europe is also witnessing robust growth, with Germany leading through Deutsche Telekom’s wide-scale G.Fast deployments, improving internet speeds without major infrastructure changes.

In the MEA region, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are advancing through infrastructure investments, while South Africa follows suit. Latin America is gradually adopting G.Fast in nations like Argentina and Brazil to enhance affordable last-mile broadband connectivity.

Recent News:

In March 2025, Motorola is adding more to its already vast range of smartphones for 2025 as it is expected to launch the Edge 60 series that will include the regular Edge 60, the Edge 60 Pro and the Edge 60 Fusion in March 2025. In the meantime, models like the Edge 50 Neo and Razr series stand tall as great choices if you value good looks, consistent performance, and foldable creativity.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Chipset Failure Rates and Reliability Metrics

5.2 Energy Efficiency Metrics

5.3 Scalability Metrics

5.4 Supply Chain Impact Data

6. Competitive Landscape

7. G Fast Chipset Market Segmentation, by Deployment Type

8. G Fast Chipset Market Segmentation, by End-user

9. G Fast Chipset Market Segmentation, by Copper Line Length

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

