HLA Typing Market is Projected to Reach by USD 2.69 Billion by 2032, Driven by the Increasing Demand for Precision Transplant Diagnostics – SNS Insider

According to SNS Insider, Global HLA Typing Market value was USD 1.62 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% from 2025 to 2032 to reach USD 2.69 billion in 2032. Increasing demand for HLA typing technologies, increasing requirement for the precision of donor-recipient matching in organ transplantations, growing global incidence of autoimmune diseases, and cancers are some of the key factors driving the demand for HLA typing technologies.





HLA typing market in the US is estimated at USD 0.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 0.98 billion by 2032. This development is backed by the strong transplantation capabilities in the country and increased interest for companion diagnostics in immunotherapy.

Market Overview

HLA typing is an essential step in organ and stem cell transplant donor/recipient matching systems. Advances in genomics and development of high-resolution typing systems have broadened the market perspective in the clinical and research fields. The growing demand for fast and accurate diagnosis with increased funding in precision medicine are generating considerable traction for the market.

Apart from transplantation, HLA typing has been developed more widely in autoimmune disease diagnosis, pharmacogenomics, and the creation of new drugs, as well as personalized treatment strategies. The emergence of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology has dramatically enhanced the resolution, throughput, and accuracy of HLA typing, thereby becoming indispensable for application in both a clinical and research context.

HLA Typing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 1.62 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 2.69 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.58% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2024, the market was led by reagents and consumables, and the segment accounted for a share of 62.2% of the total revenue. Their prevalence is due to demanding repeat buying and their essential role in HLA assays. These products are the backbone of both manual and automated molecular and serological typing, and a must-have for any lab performing day-to-day HLA work.

By Application

Transplantation continued to be the largest application, but the diagnostic segment is anticipated to grow the fastest. This expansion is driven by the upsurge in the recognition of HLA markers in autoimmune diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and type 1 diabetes. The growing use of HLA testing for broader-based clinical diagnostics is increasing the prominence of this function beyond cross-match testing for transplants.

By Technique

The molecular segment dominated the market in 2024, accounting for the highest revenue share, i.e., 61.0%. These diagnostic tests provide higher specificity and resolution than conventional serological methods, and are in high demand in high-throughput laboratories. While the next-generation sequencing (NGS) method is rapidly becoming the preferred method since it can do high-resolution genotyping with low percent error, and can still be relatively easily scaled.

By End-User

Transplant centers and hospitals dominated the end-user segment with a market share of 63.5% in 2024. They have been dominant because transplantation is so centralized in these institutions. On the other hand, research labs & academic institutes are the fastest growing end-user segment, which is anticipated to grow primarily due to rising research funds and adoption of immunogenetic and transplantation studies.

HLA Typing Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

By Application

Diagnosis

Research

By Technique

Molecular Assay

Sequence-Based Molecular Assay

Non-Molecular Assay

By End-User

Commercial Service Providers

Hospitals And Transplant Centers

Research Labs & Academic Institutes

Regional Overview

North-America dominated the HLA typing market in 2024 due to established healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and high number of organ transplant procedures. Participation by key industry players and prestigious research organizations further reinforces the region’s market dominance.

HLA typing is witnessing the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific market. Growing understanding about organ donations, widened healthcare infrastructure and rising investments in genomics are propelling regional growth. Commensurate opportunities are offered by the government initiatives in countries including China and India which aim to improve transplant registries and diagnostics.

Recent Developments

April 2025 – Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the One Lambda HybriType Flex Kit, reducing HLA typing total processing time to under 5.5 hours and hands-on time to less than 2.5 hours.

August 2024 – Thermo Fisher Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for its SeCore CDx HLA A Sequencing System, approved as a companion diagnostic for TECELRA (afamitresgene autoleucel).

December 2024 – CareDx launched its AlloSeq Tx17 product, enhancing multi-locus HLA genotyping coverage using NGS technology.

September 2024 – Immucor unveiled its LIFECODES LifeScreen Deluxe, a high-resolution antibody screening platform designed for faster and more accurate donor-recipient matching.

Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

The global number of solid organ transplants surpassed 160,000 in 2023, with kidney and liver transplants making up over 75% of procedures. This high volume significantly drives demand for accurate HLA matching.

North America accounted for 40% of global HLA diagnostic test volumes, followed by Europe (27%) and Asia Pacific (20%). Uptake is higher in regions with established transplant registries and reimbursement frameworks.

Between 2020 and 2023, over 1,200 new molecular diagnostic labs equipped with HLA typing systems were established worldwide. This number is projected to double by 2032, especially in emerging markets.

In the U.S., 52% of HLA testing costs were covered by government health plans (Medicare and Medicaid), while 35% came from private insurers, and 13% were out-of-pocket, reflecting ongoing disparities in testing access.

Over 60% of transplant centers globally now integrate genetic sequencing data into clinical decisions, including donor matching and graft rejection risk assessment, indicating a shift toward more personalized transplantation protocols.





