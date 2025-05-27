Echocardiography Market Size to Reach USD 3.68 Billion by 2032 | Increasing Cardiovascular Cases and Adoption of AI to Drive Growth – SNS Insider

Austin, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Echocardiography Market was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 3.68 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 7.67% from 2024 to 2032. Growth in this market is driven by the increasing global prevalence of CVD, growing use of medical imaging in CVD treatment, and rising investments, funds, and grants for research and development in medical imaging. Improvement in technology, especially 3D/4D imaging and AI (artificial intelligence)-enabled ultrasound systems, is improving diagnostic accuracy and optimizing the workflow in the clinic.

Increased awareness of preventive medicine, the expansion of the geriatric population, and rising point-of-care ultrasound use in the hospital and other settings are also factor driving the market.





U.S. Market Insights

The United States echocardiography was estimated at USD 0.52 billion in 2023 and is projected to USD 0.92 billion in 2032 growing at CAGR of 7.41 % for the forecast period. The US is the largest market for echocardiography in North America due to the very high penetration rate of advanced diagnostic imaging techniques in the US, the sizable healthcare industry, extensive emphasis on research and development by manufacturers. The market in the country will also dominate since leading vendors have established a presence with a strong emphasis on early disease detection.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

GE HealthCare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International Limited

FUJIFILM Sonosite

Samsung Medison

Esaote SpA

Hitachi

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas

Echocardiography Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 2.04 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 3.68 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.67% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Dynamics

By Device Type, Cart-Based Segment Dominates the Echocardiography Market

The cart-based segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 78.2% of the total market for echocardiography, since these products are commonly used in hospitals and advanced diagnostic centers where a wide range of clear and detailed cardiac imaging needs to be performed. The systems offer fine definition images, higher software solutions, and new-generation imaging modes like 2D, 3D/4D, and Doppler. They efficiently manage large volumes of patients, which makes them perfect for an inpatient and emergency setting. Moreover, their popularity in clinical settings will continue due to interoperability with electronic health records (EHR) and constant updates by manufacturers.

By Test Type, Transthoracic Echocardiography Segment Dominates the Echocardiography Market

In 2024, the transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) segment led the echocardiography market, accounting for approximately 42% market share. Due to its non-invasiveness, cost-effectiveness, and availability, TTE has become the preferred first-line diagnostic method for the assessment of cardiac function and structure, accounting for the vast majority of the overall market. TTE offers a real-time, high-resolution picture of the heart, making it easier to manage a variety of cardiovascular diseases. The fact that the test can be performed rapidly and at the bedside also improves its utility in various clinical settings, including the ED and ICU.

By Technology, 2D Segment Dominates the Echocardiography Market.

In 2024, 2D echocardiography accounted for the largest share of the overall echocardiography market, at 66.3%, due to the clinical implementation of 2D imaging that is cost-effective and offers real-time imaging. Increasing evidence has supported the efficacy of cardiac structure diagnoses via 2D echocardiography because these images appear clear and high resolution; the cardiac structure can be misidentified as a problem. The ease of use interface and the ability to work across a multitude of clinical information environments, ranging from large hospitals to small clinical there, also made it a hard workhorse of system. In addition, these advanced features, such as Doppler and strain rate analysis, improve its sensitivity, specifically making it the imaging modality of choice in cardiac imaging settings.

By End-User, Hospitals & ASCs Segment Dominates the Echocardiography Market

In 2024, the Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) segment led the echocardiography market, driven by the high volume of cardiovascular procedures performed in these settings. Hospitals are major centers for detailed cardiac diagnoses and procedures, aided by advanced imaging devices, caring technicians, and physicians. The increasing adoption of ASCs is driven by the cost-effective nature and efficiency of these centers, as they provide an alternative to outpatient procedures. The growing incidence of heart disorders requires immediate and accurate investigation, which in turn solidifies the demand for echocardiography in these centres. In addition, its incorporation in the standard care protocols of hospitals and ASCs highlights the central role of echocardiography in driving the market growth.

Echocardiography Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Cart-Based

Handheld

By Test Type

Transthoracic Echocardiography

Transesophageal Echocardiography

Stress Echocardiography

Others

By Technology

2D

3D & 4D

Doppler Imaging

By End-user

Hospitals & ASCs

Diagnostic Center

Others

North America Dominates the Echocardiography Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America dominated the echocardiography market in 2024, with a share of 39.4%, owing to factors such as the presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high uptake of advanced diagnostic imaging technologies, and leading market participants. The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, coupled with the presence of suitable reimbursement policies for supporting technologies, is expected to fuel the demand for early & accurate diagnostic solutions in the region. Additionally, the growing burden of chronic diseases and huge investments in preventive care backed up by strong governmental support for healthcare in the U.S. and Canada also boost the market growth.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the fastest growth in the echocardiography market during the forecast period, with 8.6% CAGR, owing to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding cardiovascular health. Urbanization and the evolving lifestyle aspects in this region, along with an increasing life expectancy, are causing an increased incidence of heart-related disease. In addition, the increasing healthcare technology investments, the increasing diagnostic services in rural areas, and the conducive government initiatives have broadened the echocardiography access, increasing the market penetration in China, India, and Japan.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence (2024)

5.2 Prescription Trends (2024), by Region

5.3 Device Volume, by Region (2020–2032)

5.4 Healthcare Spending, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2024

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Echocardiography Market by Device Type

8. Echocardiography Market by Test Type

9. Echocardiography Market by Technology

10. Echocardiography Market by End-user

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

