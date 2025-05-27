Standard Premium Finance Holdings Announces $250,000 Stock Repurchase Program

MIAMI, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX), a leading specialty finance company, today announced that its board of directors approved a stock repurchase program where the Company may purchase up to $250,000 of common stock in privately negotiated transactions over a six-month period, expiring November 2, 2025. The program will depend on market conditions, stock price, regulatory requirements and limitations, corporate liquidity requirements, priorities and other factors.

“The stock repurchase program reflects our confidence in the strategic direction, growth prospects and financial strength of the Company to support our strategic objectives,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium. “The program provides flexibility to return capital to shareholders and demonstrates the long-term value of our business model.”

The program does not require the Company to purchase any particular number of shares and there is no guarantee as to the number of shares that will be purchased. The timing and price of repurchases, and the actual number of shares repurchased under the program will be at the discretion of management.

“The repurchase program is an efficient use of capital and a reflection of our disciplined approach to growth and value creation,” added Koppelmann. “As we continue to execute our acquisition strategy and expand our national footprint, we remain focused on delivering long-term returns for our shareholders.”

The repurchase program aligns with the Company’s record profitability in FY 2024 and Q1 2025, reflecting continued financial momentum and operational strength.

