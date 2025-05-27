Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 29 May 2025

AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 30 May 2025.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 29 May 2025. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024. Please note that the ex-date is calculated based on settlement days, and according to the Nasdaq CSD calendar, 29 May 2025 is a business day, even though it is a trading holiday on the Nasdaq Tallinn stock exchange.

AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.90 euro per share on 2 June 2025.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.

