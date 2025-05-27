BlackLine Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced that BlackLine’s management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Presentation time: 2:00 PM ET
Location: New York, NY
William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Presentation time: 10:40 AM CT
Location: Chicago, IL
BMO Virtual Software Conference
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Presentation time: 12:15 PM ET
Location: Virtual
Where available, presentation webcasts will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.
About BlackLine
BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations.
BlackLine’s comprehensive platform addresses mission-critical processes, including record-to-report and invoice-to-cash, enabling unified and accurate data, streamlined and optimized processes, and real-time insight through visibility, automation, and AI. BlackLine’s proven, collaborative approach ensures continuous transformation, delivering immediate impact and sustained value. With a proven track record of innovation, industry-leading R&D investment, and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.
For more information, please visit blackline.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Humphries, CFA
matt.humphries@blackline.com