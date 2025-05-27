Mandatory Notification of Trade

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.
This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.
Attachments
- Form of Notification Automatic Cash Settlement of Synthetic Shares Geir Arne Skau 27 May 2025
- Form of Notification Automatic Cash Settlement of Synthetic Shares Haakon Sandborg 27 May 2025
- Form of Notification Automatic Cash Settlement of Synthetic Shares Tonje Pareli Gormley 27 May 2025
- Form of Notification Automatic Cash Settlement of Synthetic Shares Chris Spencer 27 May 2025
- Form of Notification Automatic Cash Settlement of Synthetic Shares Elisabeth Femsteinevik 27 May 2025