ZTX Opens Crypto Virtual Livestream Era

Singapore, Singapore , May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, revealed that it had successfully showcased pilot livestreams hosted by various creators from its community, using their 3D virtual avatars.

In a partnership with Soulbound TV, an onchain streaming platform, ZTX brought several of its community members to the world of crypto streaming. Creators from Indonesia and Korea worked with the ZTX team to use their 3D avatars and livestream diverse content on the Soulbound platform to entertain Web2 and Web3 fans. In just two broadcasts, these creators received over $5000 in tips through the $ZTX token.

Nabi, one of the virtual creators from the ZTX pilot streams noted: “The crypto crowds were more energetic and diverse than I expected. These audiences were also generous with tipping, something that I wasn’t expecting based on my experiences in the Web2 streaming world. I don’t feel like there is a particularly high barrier to entry and this would be a great time for other virtual creators to join the ZTX community and livestream their content, make money, and go onchain.”

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX also explained: “Livestreaming has been huge and the case for virtual influencers has been around for a long time since the days of Hatsune Miku or Kizuna AI or Lil Miquela. Crypto prefers anonymity and different types of PFPs provide a 2D layer for creators to voice up on platforms like X. Now, we can take that up a notch with 3D avatar layers and voice-based content as ZTX rolls out more livestream cases and programs. We’ve always said ZTX is more than gaming, and now one of those non-gaming pillars is being delivered in the form of social usage in livestreams. We expect more and more creators and even casual users to engage in our avatars and livestream. This will help to create a flywheel for ZTX token adoption across both our Web2 and Web3 audiences.”

ZTX is very familiar with virtual streaming, as its legacy Web2 application already hosts tens of thousands of virtual streamers who engage tens of millions of users with their avatars. This livestream feature has been one of the fastest growing features within the Web2 legacy app, with this feature alone accounting for tens of millions of dollars in tipping volume and drawing many new users to the platform.

ZTX plans to roll out an extensive campaign in the near future that will incentivize both viewers and streamers to engage in the ZTX livestreams. Existing community members such as Genesis NFT holders or ZTX token holders will be rewarded based on their engagement activities with the livestreams. New streamers will be rewarded based on the attractiveness of their content.

More importantly, the livestreaming aspect will strengthen the narrative of the upcoming ZTX mobile application, where users compete to earn and use different virtual wearables and assets in design challenges. Now, with a virtual livestream where creators can wear and show off the onchain wearables that they buy or receive as gifts, a more complete gaming loop will exist to further motivate ZTX users. All in all, the livestreams serve both as new token sinks for $ZTX and an amplification stage for ZTX NFTs that are earned and traded via ZTX mobile.



The ZTX team also commented that the upcoming ZTX livestream promotional campaigns will lead to a more permanent format of ZTX streaming. More details about ZTX can be found via the ZTX account on X and Discord.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com









