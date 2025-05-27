Freight Technologies Exchanges Senior Convertible Notes for Series A4 Preferred Shares under the $20 Million Facility

HOUSTON, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT; “Fr8Tech” or the “Company”), a logistics management innovation company, offering a diverse portfolio of technology-driven solutions, today announced it has entered into an Amendment and Exchange Agreement (the “Exchange Agreement”) with one of its accredited investors, under the Securities Purchase Agreement, dated April 29, 2025, (the “Facility”). Net proceeds from the $20 million Facility are designated for the purchase of OFFICIAL TRUMP coins. Under the terms of the Exchange Agreement, the investor will exchange certain previously issued senior convertible notes for Series A4 preferred shares (the “New Preferred Shares”) of the Company.

Concurrently, the accredited investor is converting $1.5 million of previously issued senior convertible notes into 387,305 New Preferred Shares. The New Preferred Shares are convertible, in whole or in part, into ordinary shares of the Company with no par value per share (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the terms of the Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The Company is required to reserve a sufficient number of Ordinary Shares to permit the conversion of the New Preferred Shares.

The Exchange Agreement provides that the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares issued upon conversion of New Preferred Shares shall not exceed 19.9% of the outstanding Ordinary Shares as of the date of the Exchange Agreement, unless and until stockholder approval is obtained in accordance with the rules and regulations of the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Company’s current report on Form 8-K dated May 27, 2025, announcing the execution of the Agreement.

About Freight Technologies Inc.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) (“Fr8Tech") is a technology company offering a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform solutions powered by AI and machine learning to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Focused on addressing the distinct challenges within the supply chain ecosystem, the Company’s portfolio of solutions includes the Fr8App platform for seamless Over-the-Road (OTR) B2B cross-border shipping across the USMCA region; Fr8Now , a specialized service for less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping; Fr8Fleet , a dedicated capacity service for enterprise clients in Mexico; Waavely , a digital platform for efficient ocean freight booking and management of container shipments between North America and ports worldwide and Fleet Rocket a nimble, scalable and cost-effective Transportation Management System (TMS) for brokers, shippers, and other logistics operator Together, each product is interconnected within a unified platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, brokerage support, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

