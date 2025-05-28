Lahekalda apartments development project next phase construction (Tallinn, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to proceed with the construction of the above-ground volumes of next phase of the Lahekalda apartment development project located on the Maarjamäe limestone clint in Tallinn. Within the framework of this development phase two apartment buildings with a total of 110 apartments will be completed in the fall of 2026.

The apartment sizes of the 8-storey A-energy class buildings being built at Paekalda 15 and 17 will range from 35 to 124 square metres and the price per square metre starts from 3,545 euros.

The Lahekalda quarter (www.merko.ee/lahekalda/en) is located in Tallinn, between Kadriorg and Pirita, on the Maarjamäe ridge. The development project is set to deliver approximately 25 new apartment buildings with more than a thousand apartments over the next ten years. The courtyards of the buildings have landscaped recreation and play areas, and in addition, buildings with a commercial and service function supporting a holistic living environment have been planned for the area.

The first ten buildings in the Lahekalda quarter with nearly 500 apartments are ready. The most recent apartment buildings were completed in 2024 at Paekalda 19 and Paekalda 21, and more than half of the apartments in these buildings have found a buyer.

OÜ Merko Kodud (merko.ee/kodud ) is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group’s revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.



