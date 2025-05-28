Press Release



May 28, 2025



Signify names As Tempelman as Chief Executive Officer

As Tempelman will join Signify on September 1, subject to his appointment to the Board of Management

An Extraordinary General Meeting will take place in July

Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that As Tempelman will become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Signify from September 1, subject to his appointment to the Board of Management, with Željko Kosanović continuing as interim CEO until then.



“We are thrilled to appoint As Tempelman as CEO of Signify," said Gerard van de Aast, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Signify. “His strategic vision, energy and proven track record in driving sustainable growth, while building an inclusive high-performance culture, made him the clear choice to lead the company forward.”



“With more than 130 years of history, Signify has always been a pioneer. The innovation, passion, and purpose that define this company are incredible, and that’s what drew me here. I am very excited to be joining the team,” said As Tempelman. “Looking to the future, I believe there is a real opportunity to grow. To build on existing strengths, unlock new possibilities, and continue to lead the way in lighting and beyond, improving lives for people and communities around the world.”



As Tempelman currently serves as CEO of Eneco, an integrated sustainable energy company operating throughout the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, Eneco has delivered against ambitious business and climate initiatives, tripling company profitability since 2020, while reducing GHG emissions by 40% per annum. Prior to Eneco, As held senior leadership positions at Shell in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



An Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be held in July, at which shareholders can vote on As' appointment to the Board of Management. Further details will be shared on our website in due course.

--- END ---



For further information, please contact:



Corporate Communications

Tom Lodge

Tel: +31 6 5252 5416

E-mail: tom.lodge@signify.com



Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com



About Signify

Signify (Euronext: LIGHT) is the world leader in lighting for professionals and consumers. We unlock the extraordinary potential of light for brighter lives and a better world. Our advanced products, systems and data-enabled services deliver business value and transform life in homes, buildings and public spaces. In 2024, we had sales of EUR 6.1 billion, approximately 29,000 employees and a presence in over 70 countries. We feature in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and hold the EcoVadis Platinum rating, placing in the top one percent of companies assessed. News from Signify can be found in the Newsroom , on LinkedIn, Instagram and X. Information for investors is located on the Investor Relations page.

Signify global brands include: Philips, Philips Hue, WiZ , Interact, ColorKinetics, Dynalite, Telensa, Signify myCreation, Signify BrightSites, NatureConnect, Trulifi.

Market Abuse Regulation

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachments