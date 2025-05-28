Acronis Appoints Eduardo García Sancho as Iberia Country Manager

MADRID, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acronis, a global leader in cybersecurity and data protection, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eduardo García Sancho as Iberia Country Manager. In this role, García Sancho will lead the regional team in driving business growth, strengthening partner and customer relationships, and expanding Acronis’ presence across the Iberian market.

“I’m excited to join Acronis and contribute to a company that leads with innovation and a true partner-first approach,” said García Sancho. “I look forward to engaging proactively with our regional ecosystem of partners and MSPs to strengthen relationships, drive innovation, and ensure organizations are more secure, resilient, and prepared for the future.”

García Sancho brings over 25 years of experience in IT and cybersecurity, with a strong track record in sales development, business expansion, and strategic leadership. He has held senior roles at a number of leading companies, including Veracode, Syneto, Thycotic, Kemp Technologies, HPE, SMC Networks, and GTI. Over the course of his career, he has developed deep expertise across Channel, SMB, and Enterprise segments, including IBEX35 organizations.

“Eduardo’s appointment marks a significant step forward in our commitment to the Iberian market, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team,” said Denis Cassinerio, Senior Director and General Manager of South EMEA at Acronis. “We’re confident that his leadership, deep expertise in cybersecurity, and strong understanding of both the channel and enterprise landscape will play a key role in elevating our operations and delivering even greater value to our customers and partners across Iberia.”

For more information on Acronis natively integrated cyber protection solutions, please visit the website: https://www.acronis.com/

About Acronis

Acronis is a global cyber protection company that provides natively integrated cybersecurity, data protection, and endpoint management for managed service providers (MSPs), small and medium businesses (SMBs), and enterprise IT departments. Acronis solutions are highly efficient and designed to identify, prevent, detect, respond, remediate, and recover from modern cyberthreats with minimal downtime, ensuring data integrity and business continuity. Acronis offers the most comprehensive security solution on the market for MSPs with its unique ability to meet the needs of diverse and distributed IT environments.



A Swiss company founded in Singapore in 2003, Acronis has 15 offices worldwide and employees in 50+ countries. Acronis Cyber Protect is available in 26 languages in 150 countries and is used by over 20,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses. Learn more at www.acronis.com.

Acronis Press Contact:

Hector Garcia

Corporate Communications Manager, EMEA

hector.garcia@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5ae3e3f-cac3-4d3f-bddc-f0bdfff0e087