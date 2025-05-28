ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Continues to Grow Welcoming David Lehmann, M.D., Otolaryngologist, to its Hoboken Office

Tarrytown, New York, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), the nation’s largest ENT, Allergy and Audiology specialty practice, continues to focus on improving access to top-quality clinical care across its growing market footprint. To that aim, ENTA proudly announces that David Lehmann, M.D., will be joining the practice’s Hoboken, NJ clinical site, as of November 1, 2025.

Dr. Lehmann’s arrival follows shortly after ENTA’s relocation of its Hoboken practice to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at 5 Marine View Plaza, 4th Floor, Hoboken, NJ 07030. This modern, expanded space—now open to patients—enhances comfort, convenience, and accessibility while allowing for an expansion of services to better meet the needs of the growing Hoboken community.

Dr. Lehmann will be completing his otolaryngology residency at Stony Brook University this summer. He earned his M.D. from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in 2020, following a B.A. in Biology from Brandeis University, where he graduated magna cum laude. He has authored publications in leading journals on topics ranging from pediatric otolaryngology to chronic rhinosinusitis. Outside of academics, he is deeply committed to community service, spending a year working for Community HealthCorps. His other interests include cooking, hiking, music, and writing.

In ENTA’s Hoboken office, Dr. Lehmann will see both adult and pediatric patients, working alongside otolaryngologists Hollin E. Calloway, M.D., Aylon Y. Glaser, M.D., and Raj Tandon, M.D.; allergist/immunologist Harshna Mehta, M.D.; and audiologist Alexandra White, Au.D., CC-A.

Dr. Steven Gold, Vice President and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee, stated, “ENTA is committed to meeting the evolving healthcare needs of the communities we serve, particularly in the fields of ENT and Allergy. Dr. Lehmann is exactly the kind of physician who will help us achieve that goal, and we are excited to bring his expertise to our Hoboken office.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 450 clinicians who now practice in over 60 clinical locations throughout New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Health System, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment