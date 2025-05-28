SRI Management Adds Greater Jacksonville, Florida Community to Portfolio

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRI Management has grown its portfolio with the addition of Anthem Lakes Waterview Senior Living. This addition expands the company’s relationship with Ventas, Inc., a leading real estate investment trust and a preeminent owner of senior housing.

“This is a meaningful moment for us,” said SRI Management CEO Don W. Bishop. “We’re proud to bring our unique approach to Anthem Lakes Waterview Senior Living and to further our mission of creating spaces where seniors thrive.”

Anthem Lakes Waterview Senior Living features 91 Assisted Living units and 28 Memory Care units in a serene, wooded environment with lakefront views and direct access to a nearby nature preserve. Located on 14 acres in Atlantic Beach, part of the greater Jacksonville, Florida area, the community is thoughtfully designed to provide a peaceful setting, free from the noise of traffic. Residents enjoy scenic lake views and frequent visits from local birdlife, including herons and wood ducks.

With this latest addition, SRI Management now operates 57 senior living communities across 13 states, marking a significant step in the company’s continued growth, and the relationship with Ventas reflects a shared commitment to senior living.



“Our relationship with Ventas underscores our shared commitment to raising the bar in senior living,” said SRI Management President Todd Filippone. “By combining SRI Management’s proven expertise in day-to-day operations and resident engagement with Ventas’ unmatched real estate insight, we’re positioned to deliver top-tier care and a welcoming environment that truly enhances the lives of the seniors we serve.”

With decades of experience in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care, SRI Management continues to focus on enriching the lives of older adults through personalized care, vibrant lifestyle options, and a deep sense of community. And are proud to add Anthem Lakes Waterview Senior Living to our family.

To learn more about Anthem Lakes Waterview Senior Living, visit https://www.anthemlakes.com or stop by in person at 905 Assisi Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32233.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company’s core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees 57 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information about SRI Management can be found at www.srimgt.com.

