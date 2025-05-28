Vivreau Survey Highlights Optimism and Sustainability Commitments Among North America’s Largest Businesses

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivreau , North America’s leading sustainable water solution, today unveiled the findings of its 2025 Corporate Confidence Survey. The survey captures the insights of executives and decision-makers of large corporations (500 or more employees) in the tech, finance, hospitality, and legal sectors across the United States and Canada. The results paint a picture of optimism, resilience, and a strong commitment to sustainability, even amidst global challenges.

Despite economic uncertainty, nearly nine-in-ten business leaders (87.9%) anticipate profitability growth over the next year, with U.S. respondents (89.1%) expressing slightly greater confidence than their Canadian counterparts (84%). The majority are continuing their capital (66%) and operating expenses (67%) as planned. However, most companies (almost nine-in-ten) are planning changes to their sourcing or supply chain strategy, mainly increasing local sourcing. Nearly all (97%) respondents agreed that they are confident in their organization’s ability to effectively manage and thrive in uncertain times.

“The results of Vivreau’s Corporate Confidence Survey reflect the confidence and adaptability of North America’s largest companies as they plan for the future," said Pam Campbell, Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations at Vivreau North America. "From investing in technology to prioritizing sustainability and reimagining supply chains, the findings illustrate how large enterprises remain agile and determined, even amid a volatile economic landscape.”

Key findings from the 2025 Vivreau Corporate Confidence Survey include:

Overall Confidence

96.6% of leaders feel confident in their ability to manage and thrive during uncertain times. The results are consistent by country and sector.



Profitability Outlook

87.9% of business leaders anticipate profitability growth over the next year. U.S. confidence (89.1%) slightly exceeds that of Canada (84%).

Less than 10% in each country expect their profits to decrease.

Buying Decisions

67.5% of organizations plan to continue capital expenditures as usual, while 66.5% of businesses are proceeding with operating expenses as planned.

However, there’s a notable divergence among countries. Only 38% of Canadian businesses report that operating expenses are continuing as planned, compared to 75.6% of U.S. companies.

Meanwhile, about one-in-three (31%) are planning on pausing certain capital expenses and one-in-five (19%) are expecting to pause certain operating expenses.



Spending Priorities

Technology and digital transformation have emerged as the top investment focus for companies in both the U.S. and Canada over the next 12 months, with 86.9% of organizations prioritizing spending in this area. This is a priority for 89.1% of U.S. companies compared to 80% of Canadian businesses.

Other investment areas include employee training and development (56.8%) and risk management/compliance (55.3%).

Sourcing and Supply Chain Strategies

Most companies (86.9%) are planning changes to the sourcing or supply chain strategy.

54.9% are increasing local sourcing, led by Canada (66%) versus the U.S. (51.3%).

Supplier diversification is a focus for 32% of businesses, especially in the U.S. (37.2%).



Sustainability Investments

91.3% of businesses are prioritizing sustainability initiatives in the next 12 months, with U.S. respondents (92.9%) slightly ahead of Canada (86%).

Only 8.7% of companies are deferring or deprioritizing sustainability goals.

Facility Investments

93.2% of organizations continue to invest in facilities, with 60.7% focusing on upgrades and 32.5% addressing essential maintenance needs.



From investing in future-proof technologies to adopting sustainable practices, the findings reflect a shift toward thoughtful, purposeful growth. The results offer critical insights into corporate spending priorities and supply chain strategies, empowering organizations to make better-informed business decisions, and refine their approaches to effectively meet their customers’ needs.

For more information about Vivreau and the 2025 Corporate Confidence Survey, visit vivreauwater.com .

These findings are from a survey conducted by Vivreau North America from April 29th to May 2nd, 2025, among a random sample of 206 U.S. and Canadian business decision makers (Director, C-Suite). Respondents were in one of the following broad sectors: finance, legal, tech, and/or hospitality (hotels and restaurants), and represented organizations with 500 or more employees. The survey was conducted in English. For comparison purposes only, a random sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-6.8 percentage points, at the 95% confidence level.

