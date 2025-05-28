Halberd, Athena GTX, Inc. & Athena Telemedicine Partnership, LLC Clinical Study Updates

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) in cooperation with Athena Telemedicine Partners, LLC, announces astounding clinical efficacy for our patent-pending LDX compound for dialysis-borne neuropathy and pruritis in yet another case report and issues nationwide nephrologist solicitation for patients for a 100-patient study involving kidney disease.

We previously found that our patent-pending LDX medication is an incredibly ubiquitous compound that has powerful applications in the management of addiction, chronic inflammatory disorders, neurological disorders, pain management and represents a multibillion-dollar market potential. We recognize that it is important to satisfy FDA indications and advance other unforeseen and profitable indications as we continue to expand the potential use of our proprietary LDX formulation. Following is our recent experimentation with LDX beyond our previous successful program on PTSD/Suicidal Ideation.

The Problem: As of recent estimates, approximately 850 million people worldwide suffer from some form of kidney disease, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), acute kidney injury (AKI), and end-stage kidney failure. International Society of Nephrology

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD): In 2021, there were approximately 673.7 million cases of CKD globally. CKD is characterized by abnormalities in kidney structure or function lasting for more than three months and is a leading cause of kidney failure. Frontiers.

End-Stage Kidney Failure: Over 2 million people currently receive treatment for kidney failure through dialysis or kidney transplantation. However, this number may represent only about 10% of those who actually need treatment to stay alive. National Kidney Foundation.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Each year, 13.3 million people experience AKI, which can lead to CKD or kidney failure if not properly managed. International Society of Nephrology

As of 2023, approximately 4.2 million people worldwide are undergoing dialysis treatments for end-stage kidney failure, according to Fresenius Medical Care . This figure includes both hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis patients. Notably, about 12% of these patients receive home dialysis services, a number that has increased by nearly 2% since the COVID-19 pandemic. Giiresearch+1MarketResearch.com The global dialysis treatment market has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue expanding in the coming years. In 2024, the market was valued at approximately $116.1 billion USD, with expectations to reach $198.2 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2033. Nexbind Insight Market Research Pvt ltd. Approximately 41% of this market is North America.

Case Report: LD is a 63 y/o female with Stage 4 chronic renal failure on home peritoneal dialysis with severe symptoms of pruritis and neuropathy. Unresponsive to large doses of multiple medications, including Gabapentin, she was placed on LDX and a custom CBD nutraceutical. For the first time in five years, she became almost immediately symptom free.

However, LD stopped the LDX based on physician input, and had a recurrence of her symptoms. She was hospitalized for hypertension and stabilized, a significant reduction in medications prescribed ensued, including Gabapentin, and as a result her neuropathy and pruritic symptoms reappeared. She was started on LDX again, but under a titrated dose response protocol that is patent pending, and immediately found relief of both the pain and itching.

We will be offering a 90-day trial for clinicians dealing with dialysis patients on a safety and proof of efficacy FDA study for LDX. Our platform involves a very low dose initiation and progressive introduction of LDN and methocarbamol with natural cinnamon as a filler to a traditional therapeutic dose.

Athena GTX will be supplying wearable WatchDawg™ monitoring and cloud-based acquisition of data through our partners at Verizon, to supply objective data on the relief of symptoms to both the participants and physicians/care teams. We expect a full data presentation for a large and heretofore patient problem that was very difficult to manage.

This will be one of two studies with which we are engaged, with a subsequent well-funded study on PTSD, alcohol use disorder, and suicidal ideation, with an end goal to reduce suicide to be announced shortly.

