Asia Broadband Initiates New Approach Legal Action Program Against Market Makers For Price Manipulation

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) (“AABB” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has initiated a new legal action program targeting some of the current market makers for AABB shares on OTC Markets. AABB is taking an alternative approach to compiling historical trade and positions data to further define and intensify the legal actions against certain market makers going forward. The Company is determined to expose and eliminate price manipulation in the AABB daily trading market and allow for fair price determination. Many shareholder complaints have been received expressing that AABB’s share price has been subjected to long-term repression by obvious, false and deceptive trading practices perpetrated by specific market makers on a daily and continuous basis. Further information will be released as it becomes available on the new market maker legal action program.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production of precious metals and the accumulation of physical gold holdings. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate the expansion of precious metals property holdings and production in Mexico. The Company's industry and business integration in Mexico and its asset diversification are unique strengths of AABB that differentiate it from other companies and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has a digital assets business segment with its AABBG mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency within its own proprietary AABB Wallet and the unique Golden Baboons Mining Club and Shorts Rascal Club Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collections. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies and digital asset developers.

