Infrared Saunas Industry Report 2025: Market to worth $3.58 Billion by 2032 - Rising Health and Wellness Awareness

Burlingame, CA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Infrared Saunas Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach US$ 3.58 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2025 to 2032. report has been added to Coherent Market Insights (CMI) offering.

Global Infrared Saunas Vaccines Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global infrared saunas market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of 9.6%, expanding from USD 1.89 Bn in 2025 to USD 3.58 Bn by 2032.

By product type, traditional infrared saunas segment is set to dominate the industry, generating revenue of about USD 0.82 Bn in 2025.

Based on technology, far infrared segment is expected to account for one-third of the global infrared saunas market share in 2025.

Regarding application, the wellness/relaxation segment is anticipated to hold a market share of nearly 1/4 in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest infrared saunas market analysis, North America is expected to account for nearly one-third of the global market by 2025. This is attributable to the rising demand for natural and drug-free solutions to treat various health conditions.

Asia Pacific infrared saunas market is poised to exhibit faster growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing health and wellness awareness.

Rising Health and Wellness Awareness Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest infrared saunas market research highlights key factors driving industry growth. One such prominent growth driver is the increasing awareness around health and wellness.

Modern individuals prioritize preventive healthcare as well as stress management and holistic wellness. This trend is driving demand for infrared therapy and wellness solutions like infrared saunas, which offer therapeutic benefits such as detoxification and improved circulation.

Infrared panels are used in infrared saunas to generate heat through electromagnetic radiation. This process is believed to offer several health benefits, including improved circulation, muscle relaxation, and a sense of well-being.

Many consumers are also turning to natural, drug-free approaches for managing various health concerns as well as promoting overall wellness. As a result, infrared saunas are gaining popularity for their perceived ability to reduce stress and pain, support detoxification, and enhance skin health.

High Cost and Regulatory Hurdles Restraining Market Growth

The future infrared saunas market outlook looks promising, owing to increasing popularity of infrared therapy and growing health awareness. However, high costs and adoption of alternatives are limiting market growth to some extent.

Infrared saunas, especially advanced ones, are generally expensive. This deters budget-constraint consumers from opting for these systems, thereby reducing overall infrared saunas market demand.

Many individuals opt for alternative wellness and relaxation solutions, including cryotherapy and massage. This also poses a challenge for the expansion of the infrared saunas market.

Growing Home Wellness Trend Unlocking New Growth Opportunities

The desire for convenient, at-home wellness experiences is driving adoption of infrared saunas in residential settings. This will create lucrative growth opportunities for infrared sauna companies.

Similarly, the looming threat of infectious disease outbreaks like the COVID-19 pandemic is further accelerating the shift towards home-based wellness solutions. Consumers are investing in home-based wellness products like infrared saunas to maintain health routines without visiting public facilities.

Availability of portable and user-friendly infrared sauna models is making it easier for consumers to integrate these wellness tools into their daily routines. Thus, rising trend of home wellness is expected to open new revenue-generation streams for infrared sauna manufacturers.

Emerging Infrared Saunas Market Trends

Innovation remains at the center of infrared sauna development. Companies are striving to develop advanced infrared saunas with enhanced designs and added features like smart controls, Bluetooth, and chromotherapy lighting to woo customers.

There is a growing demand for compact and portable infrared saunas, especially from the residential sector. To capitalize on this trend, companies are introducing foldable and single-person infrared sauna blankets or pods.

Increasing customization trend is expected to create lucrative growth prospects for infrared sauna manufacturers. Infrared saunas are being designed to cater to specific health and wellness goals.

Expansion of spa and hospitality industry is expected to boost infrared saunas market growth during the forecast period. These wellness solutions are being increasingly integrated into spas, gyms, wellness centers, and luxury hotels.

New research is being conducted to investigate the effects of infrared saunas. For instance, in January 2025, Whoop and Nimbus Co. partnered to explore the benefits of regular infrared saunas and cold immersion therapy. This will likely boost consumer confidence as well as provide an additional thrust to market expansion.

Analyst’s View

“The global infrared saunas market is set to exhibit rapid growth, owing to growing health consciousness and wellness trend, rise of at-home wellness culture, and advancements in infrared sauna technology,” said senior analyst Manisha Vibhute.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Infrared Saunas Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Health Consciousness and Wellness Trends Description: There is a growing interest in alternative therapies and stress reduction. Impact: This will create high demand for infrared saunas and other wellness solutions. Expansion of Marketing Strategies Description: Top manufacturers of infrared saunas are collaborating with wellness centers, spas, and fitness facilities. Impact: Collaborations with these end users lead to broader exposure to potential customers and increased brand recognition. Technological Advancements in Infrared Heating Systems Description: Companies are focusing on developing more efficient and cost-effective infrared heating systems. Impact: Development of affordable and more efficient products will likely boost overall infrared saunas market value.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in infrared saunas market report:

Clearlight Infrared Saunas

Sunlighten

JNH Lifestyles

Almost Heaven Saunas

Infrared Sauna Company

Health Mate Saunas

Finnleo Saunas

Dynamic Saunas

Radiant Health Saunas

Sunray Saunas

ThermoSpas

SaunaSpace

sauna360

VIVERE Health

Heavenly Heat



Key Developments

In May 2025, Valluxy launched its new collection of in-home saunas, including traditional, infrared, and hybrid sauna models. These offerings cater to individuals seeking comfort, self-care, and long-term health benefits within the convenience of their homes.

In February 2025, Riverhills Health Club & Spa opened a new infrared halotherapy sauna in their spa.

In June 2024, Clearlight launched its game-changing Red Light Therapy FULL BODY Tower, marking a significant advancement in wellness technology. This device was introduced as part of a comprehensive suite of FDA-registered red light therapy units, including the CORE and PERSONAL Towers. It is designed to allow individuals of all ages to incorporate red light therapy into their daily routines and enhance their health and well-being.

In January 2024, Kohler completed its acquisition of KLAFS, a prominent manufacturer of steam rooms, saunas, and other hydrothermal features.

