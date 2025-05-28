Unlock Opportunities in the U.S. Precision Farming Market – Projected to Hit $3.42 Billion by 2031

Delray Beach, FL, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Precision Farming Market by Offering (Hardware (Drones, GPS, Yield Monitors, Sensors), Software, Services), Technology (Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology and Variable Rate Technology), Application and Region- Global Forecast to 2031" The US Precision Farming market is expected to reach USD 3.42 billion by 2031, up from USD 1.92 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2031.

The US precision farming market has been experiencing consistent growth over the past few years on the back of improved productivity needs, shortage of manpower, and increasing focus on cost reduction and environmental conservation. The market is supported by the presence of large and well-established players like AGCO Corporation, Deere & Company, Caterpillar, and Ag Leader Technologies that keep developing advanced products based on agriculture technologies. The increasing usage of sensor technologies, software platforms, and automation tools is driving market expansion as US farmers adopt digital approaches to better manage crops and resources.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1243

List of Players in the Precision Farming:

Deere & Company (US),

Trimble Inc. (US),

AGCO Corporation (US),

Raven Industries, Inc. (US),

AgJunction LLC (US),

AG Leader Technology (US),

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (US),

Topcon (US),

TeeJet Technologies (US), and

Climate LLC (US)

US Precision Farming Market Segmentation:

Guidance technology segment to dominate the technology segment of the market during the forecast period.

Guidance technology is a key aspect of the US precision farming market, enabling for precise navigation of farm equipment to improve efficiency and reduce waste. GPS/GNSS guidance devices help farmers maximize planting, fertilization, and pesticide treatment to ensure precise coverage and eliminate overlap. The technology enables farmers to monitor soil condition, crop health, and production patterns in real time, allowing them to make more accurate decisions. By combining guidance systems with auto-steering and variable rate application technologies, farmers can become more operationally effective, less labor-dependent, and environmentally friendly. The US market is witnessing an ever-growing demand for precision farming solutions as large-scale operations aim at optimizing productivity and cost-cutting.

Weather tracking and forecasting segment to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Weather tracking and forecasting constitute an essential application segment of the US precision farming market, spurred by the increasing demand for real-time data-driven decision-making in agriculture. The segment uses cutting-edge technologies like weather stations, satellite imagery, sensors, and predictive analytics software to track major environmental parameters, such as temperature, humidity, precipitation, and solar radiation. These solutions enable farmers to optimize planting plans, irrigation cycles, and pest management strategies for higher crop yields and better resource utilization. Simple equipment like soil moisture sensors, UV sensors, and handheld weather probes are being integrated into precision farm systems to aid in proper weather analysis at the field. Thus, the market for weather tracking and forecasting is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the US precision farming market, to make it a strong player in enabling sustainable and resilient farm practice across the country.

Ask for Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1243