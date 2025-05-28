Callan JMB to Participate in Maxim Group’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on June 3-5, 2025

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB INC. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the “Company”), an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services, today announced it will participate in a fireside chat at Maxim Group’s 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow, to be held from June 3-5, 2025.

Virtual Conference Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

Registration Link: https://m-vest.com/events/tmt-06032025

For more information on the conference, or to schedule a meeting with Callan JMB, please contact your Maxim representative or KCSA Strategic communications at callanJMB@kcsa.com.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. is an integrative logistics company empowering the healthcare industry and emergency management agencies through fulfillment, storage, monitoring, and cold chain logistics services to secure medical materials and protect patients and communities with compliant, safe, and effective medicines. Our combined expertise in supply chain logistics, thermodynamics, biologics, inventory management, regulatory compliance and emergency preparedness is unparalleled in the industry. We offer a gold standard in client experience with customizable interfaces, next-level reliability in shipping and environmental sustainability in our specialty packaging.

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254