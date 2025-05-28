Cloudastructure Expands Presence in HUD and Affordable Housing Markets; Adds Remote Guarding Across Four Mixed-Income Communities

PALO ALTO, CA, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,” “us,” “our,” “Cloudastructure” or the “Company”) a recognized leader in AI surveillance and remote guarding solutions today announced that four multifamily communities operated by a respected Colorado-based nonprofit housing authority have chosen Cloudastructure as their security partner. This represents a continued expansion into HUD Housing Choice and affordable housing programs, further strengthening Cloudastructure’s position as a leader in the multifamily housing sector.

The subscribed communities, which include a mix of affordable and market-rate housing, have faced ongoing security challenges including loitering, illegal dumping, and violations of curfews in shared amenity areas. To address these concerns, the communities have adopted Cloudastructure’s AI-powered Remote Guarding solution designed to deter threats proactively and enable real-time remote intervention.

Key highlights of the engagement include:

AI-driven Remote Guarding Implementation: Each community will deploy Cloudastructure’s cutting-edge Remote Guarding solution, offering real-time threat detection and live intervention capabilities which deters 98% of all threatening activity.

Each community will deploy Cloudastructure’s cutting-edge Remote Guarding solution, offering real-time threat detection and live intervention capabilities which deters 98% of all threatening activity. Commitment to Affordable Housing: Recognizing the nonprofit’s mission, Cloudastructure provided special pricing to help improve safety and regulatory compliance in underserved neighborhoods.

Recognizing the nonprofit’s mission, Cloudastructure provided special pricing to help improve safety and regulatory compliance in underserved neighborhoods. Flexible Financing: Two of the four properties will be the first to leverage Cloudastructure’s new financing program, enabling enhanced security without requiring significant upfront investment.

Two of the four properties will be the first to leverage Cloudastructure’s new financing program, enabling enhanced security without requiring significant upfront investment. Comprehensive Coverage: The partnership underscores Cloudastructure’s ability to serve a wide range of housing models with a unified, scalable platform.

“This engagement demonstrates how Cloudastructure’s AI-driven Remote Guarding solution addresses the real-world security needs of both affordable and market-rate housing providers,” said Lauren OBrien, CRO at Cloudastructure. “It represents a meaningful step in our mission to make communities safer—especially those that are managing limited resources amid increasing safety concerns.”

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

