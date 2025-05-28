Zero Hash Secures Regulatory Approval to Operate in Argentina, Accelerating Global Expansion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zero Hash, the leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform, today announced it has secured regulatory approval to operate in Argentina through its approval as a registered Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the National Securities Commission (CNV) of Argentina. This marks another significant milestone in Zero Hash’s strategic global expansion plans. Zero Hash was awarded approval after completing a rigorous registration process overseen by Argentina's financial regulatory authorities, who have established some of the most comprehensive crypto regulatory frameworks in Latin America.

The newly obtained registration enables Zero Hash to onboard Argentinian customers to its growing suite of digital asset services, including stablecoin payments, payouts, and crypto trading services, in full compliance with local regulatory requirements. The achievement adds to Zero Hash’s extensive global regulatory footprint and marks Zero Hash's continued growth in Latin America following its previous expansion into Brazil .

"Securing regulatory approval in Argentina represents the continued acceleration in our international growth strategy," said Edward Woodford, CEO of Zero Hash. "This registration allows us to serve the vibrant Argentinian market, reinforcing our commitment to operate within jurisdictional regulatory frameworks to serve customers anywhere, anytime, 24/7/365."

Argentina has emerged as one of Latin America's most dynamic cryptocurrency markets. Research shows that 65% of Argentina’s population frequently uses mobile wallets and payment applications for transactions, one of the highest adoption rates in Latin America. Additionally, Argentina has the eighth-largest volume in stablecoin payouts among the more than 60 countries handled by Zero Hash's global stablecoin payouts rail. Like other markets worldwide, Argentinians use digital assets to protect against high inflation and currency instability.

The extensive regulatory process requires compliance with stringent anti-money laundering protocols, comprehensive KYC procedures, and robust security standards. With this approval, Zero Hash can now:

Provide compliant digital asset services to Argentinian businesses and consumers.

Establish local operations to better serve the regional market.

Contribute to the growth of Argentina's emerging digital economy.



"We build our business through proper regulatory channels," added Stephen Gardner, Chief Legal Officer at Zero Hash. "Our approach has always been to work collaboratively with local regulators to ensure we meet or exceed compliance requirements in every market we enter."

This regulatory approval comes at a crucial time for Argentina's growing freelance workforce . Recent survey data highlights significant challenges within the country's traditional financial infrastructure, with 88% of respondents indicating that current local banking and payment systems fail to adequately serve freelancers due to high fees, currency volatility issues, and payment delays.

"Our entry into Argentina addresses a genuine market need," added Woodford. "Our research shows that an overwhelming 92% of Argentinian freelancers prefer cryptocurrency payment options. We’ve incorporated these options for our local teams in Argentina, recognizing they deserve fair compensation without diminishing their earnings through unfavorable exchange rates. This reflects the real-world utility of digital assets in providing financial stability, reducing transaction costs, and enabling timely compensation for services rendered."

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

Zero Hash powers solutions for some of the largest and innovative companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Franklin Templeton, Felix Pago, Kalshi and LightSpark. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC has been approved by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, including our Argentinian registrations, see here .

